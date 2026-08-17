Phillies' Reported Interest in Alex Cora Will Become Distraction

Following a bit of a tough stretch, the Philadelphia Phillies have had a nice start to a mini road trip against the Minnesota Twins.

Starting at the Field of Dreams game, the Phillies were able to pick up a victory on a national stage in Iowa against the Twins. Furthermore, with a day in between, they then were able to win the series with a 9-1 win on the road.

Some great pitching and the offense coming alive a bit in the last two games have resulted in some lopsided wins and showcased what this team can be. Even though they have been inconsistent, this is still a team that can make some noise in October if things go right.

There is no shortage of star power on the Phillies, and those stars can win series for them in the playoffs. However, while Philadelphia will be trying to have success in the postseason, there is a looming question about who is going to be their manager long-term.

With a recent report by Bob Nightengale of USA Today that the Phillies want Alex Cora to be their next manager, this could be a major distraction for the team.

Clear Interest in Cora Will Be a Distraction

Feb 22, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) looks on during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Don Mattingly has done a really solid job as the interim manager and has Philadelphia in the playoff hunt, it seems like this will be his job for just the remainder of the year.

The Phillies were interested in Cora when he was shockingly fired by the Boston Red Sox, and with the manager taking the rest of the year off, there is the expectation that he will be pursued this winter.

With it being pretty clear that Mattingly is a lame duck interim manager barring potentially winning the World Series, that could make things very difficult for both him and the team.

Philadelphia still has a lot of work to do in order to make the playoffs in the National League, and there is no certainty that they will. This is a very veteran group, and they made some nice moves at the deadline to improve. However, distractions can be an issue for even the most talented teams, and the rumblings about Cora already could spill into the clubhouse.

Hopefully, the team will be able to find some momentum and build a bit of a winning streak, as the second half hasn’t been great. If they don't, those rumblings will only get louder.