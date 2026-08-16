Best-Case Scenario For Phillies Relies on Their Start Pitchers

Despite some struggles in the second half of the year so far, the Philadelphia Phillies are still right in the mix for a playoff spot this year, and the team is hoping to build some momentum soon.

Following two straight series losses, the Phillies were able to get a win to start their series against the Minnesota Twins in the special Field of Dreams Game. This was a really strong showing by Philadelphia, who received a strong start from Aaron Nola to go along with some impressive slugging from their lineup.

Now, the team will be facing the Twins for the remaining part of their series over the weekend and will be hoping to keep the winning ways going. With the calendar already in the middle of August, the postseason is going to be quickly approaching for the Phillies.

Considering how things started, them being in the conversation for a playoff spot is impressive. However, there is still a lot of work to be done.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the best-case scenario for the rest of the regular season for the Phillies being to get their star trio of pitchers healthy and into the postseason.

Philadelphia Can Be a Threat in October

Aug 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of Saturday, August 15th, the wild card picture in the National League is really heating up. The Chicago Cubs have been able to create a little bit of separation of late and hold the first wild card spot.

However, the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Phillies are all within a game of each other for the last two spots. This will undoubtedly create a fun race down the stretch, and Philadelphia will soon have to be in an every-game-counts mindset.

The roster for the Phillies might be built now more so for success in October rather than the long haul of a regular season. Philadelphia features a three-headed monster at the top of their rotation that can rival most in the league.

If Zack Wheeler, Christopher Sanchez, and Jesus Luzardo are on their games, the Phillies are a tough team to beat. That makes them very dangerous in the postseason, especially in a five-game series.

Overall, the goal for the Phillies is certainly to get to the postseason. This is a veteran group that has seen it all, and making the playoffs is where they want to be. If this trio is healthy, Philadelphia could play a bit of spoiler in the NL.