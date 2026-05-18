Phillies Reportedly Promote Star Pitching Prospect to Double-A

The Philadelphia Phillies top prospect rankings have been changing throughout the 2026 season, with right-handed pitcher Andrew Painter and center fielder Justin Crawford both graduating as part of the Major League roster since Opening Day.

That has opened the door for 2025 first-round pick Gage Wood to start ascending the rankings. He is now up to No. 2 in the team’s top 30 behind only shortstop Aidan Miller. The former Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher has also made quite a jump in the overall top 100, coming in at No. 71.

All of those leaps were justified not only because of his immense upside, but also by how well he has performed at Single-A Clearwater since turning professional. Wood has looked so good that the Phillies have decided he is ready for a promotion.

Alas, he isn’t moving up to High-A Jersey Shore. According to Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline, he is skipping that level altogether and is being promoted to Double-A Reading.

Phillies promoting Gage Wood to Double-A Reading

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood (14) waits in the dugout before the ninth inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

He certainly looks ready for the next challenge in his minor league career. Thus far this season, he has thrown 26.1 innings with a 3.42 ERA, compiling 40 strikeouts and 12 walks. He was also named minor league oitcher of the month in April.

The strikeout numbers are truly eye-popping. Striking out 40 of the 102 batters he has faced is hard to fathom, but it isn’t a fluke. In his last year with the Razorbacks, he struck out 69 out of the 150 batters he faced for a nearly 50% rate.

Opponents are not hitting him much with a 1.101 WHIP and 5.8 H/9 ratio. The only real blemish on his stat line is the walks, with the 4.1 BB/9 being a little bit high.

Alas, the stuff that he possesses is legitimate, and he looks ready for the challenge that Double-A Reading will provide for him. He is a player worth keeping an eye on because he already has the look of someone who can help the Phillies at the Major League level.

Gage Wood, @Phillies first rounder from 2025, has been promoted… to Double-A Reading! No. 71 on @MLBPipeline Top 100:https://t.co/vv6KZPqfuC — Jonathan Mayo (@JonathanMayo) May 18, 2026

Heading into the 2025 MLB Draft, Wood was viewed as one of the most MLB-ready players, especially if he was going to be used as a relief pitcher. If Philadelphia wants some help for the bullpen, the Arkansas product looks capable of helping right now.

His fastball is already good enough to go against Big League hitters, touching 98 mph while sitting, on average, between 94-96. The peripheral numbers, such as chase rate, are elite on his fastball.

The Phillies have focused on expanding his repertoire and developing him into a long-term starting pitcher. He already has three usable pitches and has been actively working on a fourth to become even tougher to face off against.

There is a good chance he can remain a starter, but if durability concerns pop up again, he should have no problems transitioning back to a high-leverage role out of the bullpen.

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