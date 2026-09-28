Phillies Rookies Soak In Moment of Clinching Postseason Berth After Long Season

PHILADELPHIA -- There were few players in the Phillies clubhouse who celebrated harder than Justin Crawford. This is the same clubhouse that has Brandon Marsh and Garrett Stubbs in it.

Marsh and Stubbs have their lockers by Crawford. Only fitting the rookie would learn how to celebrate from the best.

"This is awesome man. ," a smiling Crawford said as Marsh, Derek Hill, and others poured beer all over him to Phillies On SI. Everything that you dream of, ever since I was a little kid. I wanted to come out here and finally being able to do it with the guys, with the boys.

"This was just a really special moment. Man, I'm just enjoying it all."

Crawford is one of three Phillies rookies that will be tasting the postseason for the first time, joining Andrew Painter and Alex McFarlane. Their journeys ended getting downed in champagne after Game 162, but the trek to get to this point for all three was completely different.

Painter wasn't even sure if he was going to be celebrating with this team this summer, as he was sent down to the minors after a 7.06 ERA in his first 14 games with the Phillies. In Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Painter worked on his command along with why his fastball was off from location to velocity.

Since Painter returned to the Phillies on July 31, his rookie season changed. He had a 3.65 ERA over the final 11 starts, striking out 62 and walking 23 in 61.2 innings pitch.

Not a big celebrator like Crawford, Painter did take a moment to soak everything in. His season was a lot like the Phillies through 162 games -- a lot of ups and a lot of downs.

That's what made the moment more special

Sep 12, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford (2) celebrates hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves with teammates in the dugout during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If it was easy, everyone would do it right?" Painter said. "The lows make you enjoy the highs a little bit more You put the work in and you'll get to where you wanna be. You'll really cherish those moments."

Through it all, Painter and Crawford embraced each other as they completed a wild rookie campaign. Both had to reflect on what making the postseason meant to them as the beer flowed around them, and how far they've come to get to this point.

"We both tried to soak it in. We came up with each other," Crawford said. "That's my guy, that's my dog. That was really special to do this with him."

Crawford certainly had a tale of two seasons. He was hitting .234 with a .638 OPS through the first 53 games of his career, largely in a platoon role. Since June 1, Crawford turned his season around thanks to some changes made to his swing and hit .283 with a .681 OPS in an everyday role.

Against lefties? Crawford hit .333 with an .843 OPS.

Crawford didn't just soak in the moment, but embraced the beer pouring all around him. There are a lot of chapters still to be written in his career, but he made this one memorable.

"Day by day. I was so thankful to come out here and be with the guys all season," Crawford said. "Enjoyed being accountable for the ups and downs, but give credit to everyone in this clubhouse. They told me to keep fighting and enjoy the process."

That's what Crawford did. Same with McFarlane as the two rookies embraced what they accomplished together. McFarlane went from an under-the-radar prospect that could throw hard to a reliever who earned the ball in Game 162.

This was quite the season for McFarlane, as he finished with a 2.06 ERA in 35 games for Reading before being called up to the majors. He actually was called up for a day an April as an extra pitcher, but was only on the major league roster for a day.

McFarlane was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley for four appearances for sticking with the Phillies for good. He became a welcome asset in a bullpen that needed in-house reinforcements. McFarlane finished with a 2.84 ERA in 19 games with the Phillies, striking out 20 and walking 7.

The Phillies haven't had many rookies of late enter the playoffs as key contributors on a postseason roster. They will this year, as Crawford, Painter, and McFarlane are the start of a young core set to make their mark with the organization.

They're picking up the foundation that Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Zack Wheeler, and Aaron Nola set. Now, it's their turn.

"We fought hard to get in. And we fought to the end. ," Crawford said. "Now we're in. Let's keep it rolling."