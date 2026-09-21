Phillies Reveal Minor Leaguers Who Won Paul Owens Award

The Philadelphia Phillies’ farm system has drawn a ton of criticism for the lack of high-end talent.

For years, as a perennial contender at the Major League level looking to win now, the farm system has been used as a means to upgrade at the Big League level. Ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year, the team traded away several prospects, including their No. 4-ranked player, right-handed pitcher Ramon Marquez.

Using prospects as trade chips has always been part of the formula for the Phillies with Dave Dombrowski at the helm. However, there are some players who have been held on to who have helped the team win games, such as center fielder Justin Crawford and starting pitcher Andrew Painter.

Another recent top prospect who has emerged as a helpful piece of the Major League roster is right-handed pitcher Alex McFarlane. After some hesitancy to promote him, the team’s hand was forced, and he has made the most of his opportunity, becoming a trusted option for interim manager Don Mattingly.

Which Phillies won the Paul Owens Award?

The @Phillies have named Alex McFarlane and Bryan Rincon as the recipients of the 2026 Paul Owens Award, presented annually to the organization's top minor league pitcher and hitter! pic.twitter.com/G2mC5oTobQ — Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) September 21, 2026

It was a promotion he earned with dominant performances in the minor leagues, which is why McFarlane was one of the recipients this year of the 2026 Paul Owens Award, given to the top pitcher and hitter in the organization.

The position player who is joining him in receiving this award is shortstop Bryan Rincon. Selected in the 14th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Shaler Area High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he has broken out with Double-A Reading.

After producing a .181/.304/.298 slash line with High-A Jersey Shore in 2025, Rincon has taken his performance to another level in 2026 with the Fighting Phils. In 118 games and 534 plate appearances, he has a .267/.410/.517 slash line.

Tapping into that power potential has completely changed the trajectory of his career. He has hit 26 home runs this season after hitting only 18 since turning pro in 2022 through 2025. Rincon added 24 doubles and 67 RBI, while also showcasing excellent speed with 30 stolen bases.

Alex McFarlane, Bryan Rincon earned Paul Owens Award

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies Bryan Rincon (87) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His strike zone recognition is also excellent, drawing 95 walks and going down on strikes 111 times. With an emerging bat and solid glove at shortstop, he has turned into a real prospect to keep an eye on.

Rincon was a worthy recipient of the Paul Owens Award, as was McFarlane. In the minor leagues this season, between Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley, he had a 1.83 ERA across 39.1 innings of work with 55 strikeouts and 12 saves.

He has been productive in the Big Leagues as well, with a 2.35 ERA across 15.1 innings of work, striking out 14 batters.

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