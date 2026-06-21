Phillies Seen as Strong Fit for Orioles Slugger at MLB Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to play some very good baseball of late and are once again a real threat in the National League. However, while the team has performed better, there are still areas for them to improve.

Following their terrible start to the season in which they were 10 games under the .500 mark at one point, the Phillies have turned things around and have been one of the best teams in baseball.

In the starting rotation, they have been led by the excellent duo of Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler. These two have been amazing this year, and when they take the mound, Philadelphia usually wins.

However, while the top two in the rotation are fantastic, the Phillies do have some needs in the back end of the unit, their starting lineup, and the bullpen as well. Of all of the areas that they will be looking to improve, the lineup is the one that is arguably the greatest need for the team.

Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about Baltimore Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward being a good fit for the Phillies before the trade deadline.

Ward Checks the Boxes

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

This offseason, the trade between the Los Angeles Angels and the Orioles for Ward was a significant flip. Baltimore sent Grayson Rodriguez to Los Angeles in exchange for the slugger, who was coming off a monster year.

In 2025, Ward slashed .228/.317/.475 with 36 home runs and 103 RBI. It was a fantastic campaign for the slugger, and the Orioles figured to be getting a really solid power hitter. However, despite coming to Baltimore, the power numbers for Ward are down this season.

So far in 2026, he has slashed .252/.390/.343 with three home runs and 20 RBI. While the power numbers might be down, his batting average and on-base percentage are way up. He hasn’t been the same player this year, but he has been productive, nonetheless.

For the Phillies, this is a lineup that is in need of some help from the right side of the plate and in the outfield. Ward checks both of those boxes for the team, and as a player on an expiring contract wouldn’t cost a ton either.

Overall, while he might not be putting up massive power numbers, he has been a productive player this season and would be a strong addition for the Phillies. With the Orioles not playing well, Ward seems like a player likely to be traded.