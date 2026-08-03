Phillies Predicted To Land Orioles Slugger Ahead of Deadline

With just four wins in the 14 games they have played since the Major League Baseball All-Star break, the Philadelphia Phillies badly need some roster help, not to mention a proverbial shot in the arm. Of their multiple roster needs, an outfielder who is a right-handed batting threat is arguably their biggest immediate need.

Some have been hoping that Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins could be had by Philadelphia, but he may be just out of reach. In its last two games versus the Baltimore Orioles, it has gotten a close look at another possible trade target: Taylor Ward.

Ward went hitless in five total at-bats in both contests. His numbers on the season aren't terribly impressive -- he's batting .245 with an OPS of .729, and in 110 games, he has registered 30 runs batted in and seven home runs. But the left fielder leads the American League with 87 walks this year, and his overall ability is undeniable, even if he's never made it to the All-Star team.

CBS Sports baseball analysts Mike Axisa and Matt Snyder both predicted that Ward will be traded to the Phillies by Monday's trade deadline. Both feel he could rediscover his hitting prowess should he relocate to the City of Brotherly Love.

Taylor Ward predicted to land with Phillies

Jul 11, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward (3) hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It makes too much sense," Axisa wrote. "The Phillies need an outfielder and they need a right-handed hitter, and Ward is both of those things. He won't go back to last year's 36-homer pace, but Citizens Bank Park should help Ward find the seats more often than he has in Camden Yards."

"The Phillies could use a right-handed power-hitting outfielder and Ward matches that description, even if his power went on hiatus for a good portion of this season," Snyder added. "He's perked up a bit lately, though, and remember, he hit 36 last season."

Last year, Ward not only hit 36 home runs, but he also had 103 RBIs and a decent OPS of .792. His OPS went up to .741 in the month of July after being at .702 in June and .582 in May.

He will be a free agent after the conclusion of this season, so perhaps Dave Dombrowski could negotiate down his asking price and at least get a look at him for the rest of the season.

With a 54-57 record, Baltimore could be a seller ahead of the trade deadline. After the Phillies defeated Baltimore 5-0 on Saturday, Ward commented on the trade buzz that has been surrounding him, via MLB.com.

Trade rumors are nothing new to Taylor Ward

Jun 22, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward (3) catches a ball in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“At this point, it is what it is. I'd love to stay here. Love the guys, love the coaching staff. I like where this organization is heading. And I would love to stay,” Ward said. "But I understand, at the end of the day, it's a business, and they've got to do what's best for the team."

Ward, who was traded to the Orioles by the Los Angeles Angels in November, is used to dealing with trade rumors.

“You show up here every day, and at least for me, personally, I have my process I go through, and that usually keeps outside noise or any worry or anything other than what I'm focusing on that day out of what I'm thinking about,” Ward said. “For me, it's pretty easy. Like I said, with the Angels, been through it. It is what it is. So, not too hard for me.”

Philadelphia's outfield has been under pressure ever since right fielder Adolis Garcia suffered a lat injury that prematurely ended his 2026 campaign. His replacements -- Gabriel Rincones Jr., Derek Hill and Bryan De La Cruz -- haven't exactly been impressive.

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