Phillies Need More From Struggling Former Three-Time All-Star

With the Philadelphia Phillies right back in the mix for a playoff spot in the National League, it has been an impressive turnaround for the franchise following a terrible start.

As the season gets closer to the mid-way point, the Phillies have been able to have a massive swing in terms of their record. This was a team that, not too long ago, was 10 games under .500, and entering Saturday night, they are now five games over .500.

It has certainly been a great turnaround, and there are a lot of players who stepped up to help make it happen. However, while some players have had nice campaigns for the Phillies, it hasn’t been everyone.

There have been struggles both from starters in the rotation and also in the lineup. One key player who has struggled for the team is Trea Turner. The former All-Star has not performed well, and Philadelphia needs him to be better.

Phillies Need More From Turner

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Trea Turner | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Considering how important a player Turner is for the Phillies, it is shocking that they are five games over .500 with how much he has struggled. While the 32-year-old didn’t get off to the best start to the year, his numbers were actually decent in April.

In the first full month of the campaign, he slashed .267/.336/.419 with four home runs and 11 RBI. However, since then, it has been a complete mess. In May, things seemingly hit rock bottom. Coming off the decent April, he slashed .189/.222/.306 with three home runs and eight RBI in May.

It was a terrible month for Turner, and the hope was that he would turn it around in June. Unfortunately, with the month already more than halfway done, that has not been the case. This month, he has slashed .224/.286/.276 with zero home runs and just two RBI.

Overall, the numbers for Turner are clearly not good, and he is expected to be a key member of the team. As a right-handed bat that was a former All-Star, he can be exactly what the team needs from that side of the plate if he turns things around.

Unfortunately, there has been no indication that he is going to be able to do so right now, and that has put the team in a tough spot. The Phillies are heavily invested in Turner for a long time and they have to be concerned about what they have seen.