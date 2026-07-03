Phillies Set to Recall Left-Handed Pitcher To Help Bullpen Woes

The Philadelphia Phillies were able to start this week off with a split against the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road, winning two of the four games. Now, they will head to Kansas City for a matchup against the Royals.

With a rare Friday off day because of soccer in Kansas City, the Phillies will be getting set to start a three-game series against the Royals on Saturday. Philadelphia is coming into the series playing very well and are now 10 games over the .500 mark.

The impressive turnaround has been sparked by some of their best players performing at a very high level. However, this is a team that does have some areas that need to be improved. On Thursday, the team made a roster move to send pitcher Alan Rangel back to the minors.

With just one projected start left for the fifth spot in the rotation, the Phillies will be using the spot to get some help for their bullpen. Philadelphia has reportedly recalled left-handed pitcher Tanner Banks, who they hope will be able to perform better after being brought back.

Phillies Bring Back Lefty

Phillies will recall lefty Tanner Banks to add to the bullpen mix this weekend, a source said. They are off Friday because of soccer in Kansas City. https://t.co/pTUYRKA4VO — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 3, 2026

Philadelphia bringing back Banks is to help a bullpen that needs some arms in middle relief and also a left-handed pitcher in the worst way. After being a key pitcher for the Phillies in 2025, the results have not been nearly as good for Banks this year.

So far in 2026, he has totaled a 5.86 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27.2 innings of work. While his strikeout rate is up a tick from last year, the rest of his numbers are not strong. Control has clearly been a major issue with the left-hander already allowing more walks this season than he did all of last year.

To no surprise, allowing baserunners has resulted in him getting in trouble, with a WHIP of 1.92. Philadelphia made the decision to send him to the minors for a bit of a reset not too long ago, and they feel like it is time to bring him back.

Due to the struggles of him and Jose Alvarado, adding a left-hander to the bullpen is currently a major need for the team. Hopefully, the reset can help Banks get back to his form from last year.

Overall, the team will certainly be keeping a close eye on how Banks performs when he is back. If struggles continue, expect them to add at least one arm to help their middle relief group.