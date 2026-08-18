Marlins vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 18

The Philadelphia Phillies have won four games in a row after a 6-5 victory in their series opener against the Miami Marlins.

The Field of Dreams Game helped the Phils get going in the right direction, as they’ve scored at least six runs in their last four games after scoring one total in their previous two contests.

The Marlins had won two straight and six of eight prior to last night’s loss in Philadelphia.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Marlins vs. Phillies on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Marlins vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins +1.5 (-118)

Phillies -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Marlins +195

Phillies -210

Total

8 (Over -117/Under -103)

Marlins vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Marlins: Cade Gibson (2-0, 5.61)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-4, 2.89 ERA)

Cade Gibson will make his first start of the season as the opener on Tuesday night. He allowed a run in each of his last two outings, including last night’s opener. Tyler Phillips (3-6, 3.65 ERA) is expected to get some bulk innings out of the bullpen.

Zack Wheeler has not been himself in recent outings. He’s allowed 14 runs (13 earned) on 20 hits in just 15.1 innings in his last four starts. The veteran had two strong starts against the Marlins earlier this season before getting tagged for five runs on six hits in three innings on July 27.

Marlins vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): MIAM, NBCSP

Marlins record: 64-62

Phillies record: 68-58

Marlins vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryce Harper OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-124)

Bryce Harper has been increasing his production in recent weeks. He’s gone 22 for 72 (.306) with four home runs, four doubles, and a triple in his last 21 games, scoring 17 runs and driving in 11 during that span. He went OVER 1.5 HRR in 15 of those 21 contests.

Harper has been particularly hot as of late, going OVER 1.5 HRR in his last five games and eight of his last 11.

Marlins vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

Phillips outdueled Wheeler in a Marlins win last month, and I could see Miami getting an upset victory tonight in Philadelphia.

Wheeler has struggled as of late, and the Marlins are still hanging around over .500 in the NL Wild Card race.

This price is simply too high for the Marlins tonight after last night’s close call.

Pick: Marlins +195

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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