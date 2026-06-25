Phillies Set up Well To Keep Putting Pressure on Braves

Since Don Mattingly took over the Philadelphia Phillies as interim manager, they have been one of the most winningest clubs in the MLB.

The Phillies were 9-19 when Rob Thomson was fired, at the bottom of the National League standings. They are now 44-36, currently holding the No. 1 Wild Card spot after surpassing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Certainly an impressive feat, but Philadelphia isn’t satisfied with just a Wild Card spot. They would love to chase down the Atlanta Braves in the NL East standings. A few weeks ago, that seemed highly unlikely, but entering play on June 25, the Phillies are right on their heels once again.

With the Braves being swept by the San Diego Padres, coupled with two improbable come-from-behind victories by Philadelphia over the Washington Nationals, the Phillies are now only 4.5 games back in the NL East race.

Phillies rapidly making up ground on Braves in NL East standings

Jun 24, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) celebrates after defeating the Washington Nationals with catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) at Nationals Park. | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Not only is momentum on their side, but Philadelphia has a golden opportunity to continue putting pressure on Atlanta heading into the All-Star break because of the schedule that lies ahead.

They finish up their four-game series with the Nationals, who are 41-40 entering the contest. After that, they finish their road trip with three games against the floundering New York Mets, who are 12 games under .500.

A pesky Pittsburgh Pirates squad then awaits, but the Phillies should have confidence going against them after sweeping them in PNC Park earlier this year. They are 40-40 entering play on June 25.

Then, a Midwest road trip finishes out the first half with three series on the road against the Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers. They are currently 13, 5, and 12 games under the .500 mark, respectively.

Apparently beating Philadelphia is as hard as Philadelphians say it is#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/wALPFc57iz — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 25, 2026

That is a golden opportunity for Philadelphia to rack up wins and continue its climb up the NL East standings, especially because things are much tougher for Atlanta heading into the All-Star break.

They have six games against the Cardinals and three against the Pirates. The only teams well under the .500 mark are the San Francisco Giants, their next stop on their West Coast trip, and the Mets.

With about 2.5 weeks until the first half comes to a close, the Phillies have a great chance to shrink their deficit in the standings even more. With their lineup starting to wake up around designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and first baseman Bryce Harper, they are looking even more dangerous.

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