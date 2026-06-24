Bryson Stott Providing Phillies With Elite Run Production

Throughout the 2026 MLB regular season, one of the issues the Philadelphia Phillies have had to overcome is an inconsistent offense.

Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber has been an elite threat near the top of the lineup, crushing baseballs at a historic pace, whether he is batting in the No. 2 spot or leading off. In the No. 3 spot has been first baseman Bryce Harper, who continues producing at a level beyond the league average.

Outfielder Brandon Marsh has emerged as a reliable source of offense, but beyond that trio, production has sometimes been hard to come by. That is what makes the run production of second baseman Bryson Stott so important.

Since May 1, there hasn’t been a player at the keystone who has produced more runs than he has. He has recorded 34 RBI in that span, which leads all second basemen during that span.

Bryson Stott has been driving in runs at impressive pace

Jun 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) throws his batting helmet after striking out to end the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Stott has really tapped into his power stroke, providing the team with elite production in the bottom half, and sometimes the bottom third, of the batting order. Since May 1, he has hit seven home runs, 12 doubles and one triple, resulting in a .470 slugging percentage.

On top of the power production, Stott is using his speed on the basepaths to his advantage. He has stolen 10 bases during that course of time and hasn’t been caught once, bringing his season-long total up to 15 with zero caught stealings.

In June, Stott has already racked up 21 hits in 78 plate appearances. In 104 plate appearances in May, he had only 22 hits. He is showing better control of the strike zone, already drawing eight walks compared to six last month and only five in March/April in 95 plate appearances.

Interim manager Don Mattingly has to like what he has seen, and it is reflected in some of the lineup decisions he is making. Arguably, the most encouraging aspect of this stretch from his second baseman is the fact that he is getting the job done regardless of who is on the mound.

BRYSON STOTT!



The @Phillies score FIVE in the 9th to jump in front! pic.twitter.com/LWj1STuXzh — MLB (@MLB) June 24, 2026

With a .300/.386/.420 slash line against southpaws this season, Stott is earning more opportunities against left-handed pitching. Given how unproductive the team has been overall against them this year, Stott earned the chance to become more of an everyday player.

He is making the most of it, improving his season-long slash line to .241/.298/.403 on the year with an 89 OPS+. Stott is providing a steady power/speed combination, hitting seven home runs with 14 doubles, three triples and 15 stolen bases.

It could not have come at a better time, with his emergence directly helping the team get its season on track.