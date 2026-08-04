Phillies Reveal New-Look Lineup and Alignment With Luis Arraez

The Philadelphia Phillies made several deals ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but none will have a bigger impact than the one they completed with the San Francisco Giants.

In exchange for right-handed pitching prospects Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair, the Phillies acquired second baseman Luis Arraez and right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian. It is a great deal for Philadelphia, addressing some needs of the team.

Arraez isn’t anything the team currently has. He has a contact-oriented approach and not a ton of pop, but his .360 on-base percentage will certainly help a group that has been lacking the ability to consistently get on base.

However, his addition means there will be some major changes to the lineup and defensive alignment for the team. And in his debut against the Washington Nationals, interim manager Don Mattingly has rolled out what could be the go-to lineup for the Phillies moving forward.

Phillies debut new-look lineup with Luis Arraez

Jul 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not surprising is that Arraez is playing second base. It was reported that he preferred to stay there even if he was traded instead of playing first base or being deployed as the designated hitter. Philadelphia has obliged, as he is at the keystone in his debut.

What is surprising is his place in the lineup. Despite being known for his on-base ability, Mattingly is putting him in a run-producing spot as the cleanup hitter.

Many would have predicted he would bat somewhere in the top two, setting the table for Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, but instead, he is the protection for Harper, who is experiencing a major change as well.

For the first time in four seasons, he is playing out in the grass, not at first base. He will be starting in right field, something he has previously stated he would be willing to do if it meant helping the team win games.

The team is going to ease him into the role, and it will be interesting to see how he handles being out there. He remains in his regular No. 3 spot in the lineup, but things have changed again in front of him.

Trea Turner and Schwarber have flipped spots again. The slugging designated hitter is in the leadoff spot, while the starting shortstop is batting second.

Batting fifth and playing first base will be Alec Bohm. J.T. Realmuto is behind the plate and batting sixth. In the No. 7 spot is left fielder Brandon Marsh, who is mired in a tough slump and is looking to get back on track.

Bryson Stott, who had been the starting second baseman, is now playing third base and batting eighth. Rounding out the lineup is Justin Crawford, batting ninth and playing center field.

On the mound is Jesus Luzardo, who will be opposed by Zack Littell.

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