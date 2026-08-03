Phillies Are Reportedly Not Done After Making Two Trades

The Philadelphia Phillies have been aggressive in the final hours ahead of the MLB trade deadline, already completing two deals: one with the San Francisco Giants and another with their National League East rivals, the New York Mets.

From the Giants, the Phillies acquired second baseman Luis Arraez and right-handed relief pitcher Caleb Kilian. In the deal with the Mets, the bullpen was bolstered even more with the addition of left-handed reliever Brooks Raley.

To get those deals done, Philadelphia parted ways with four prospects. Right-handed pitchers Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair are on their way to San Francisco. The Mets landed outfielder John Spikerman and right-handed pitcher Luke Gabrysh.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has done a great job addressing team needs thus far, but he is reportedly not done. According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic (subscription required), the team is still on the hunt for starting pitching.

Phillies still on the hunt for starting pitching

Jul 31, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Phillies are sending RHP Luke Gabrysh and OF John Spikerman to the Mets for LH reliever Brooks Raley. They're still shopping for a starting pitcher. More details to come,” Stark wrote.

In the days leading up to the MLB trade deadline, rotation help was reportedly the top priority for the Phillies. And those reports surfaced after Andrew Painter made a successful start in his return to the Big Leagues after a few weeks with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

It makes sense that Philadelphia is still looking for rotation help. Things have not been good beyond their Big 3 of Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo. The team has not won a game started by anyone other than those three since June 24.

That is a streak that has to come to an end, and fast, if they are going to hold onto a playoff spot in a competitive National League. Aaron Nola has looked better of late, especially in the second half, but if he is pushed into the No. 5 role, the team would have a much better outlook for the remainder of the campaign.

Plenty of starting pitchers remain availabe for Phillies

May 15, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes (35) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be interesting to see where the Phillies go in terms of starting pitching. Kevin Gausman was someone who made a lot of sense, but the Chicago Cubs acquired him from the Toronto Blue Jays.

San Francisco traded Tyler Mahle to the Atlanta Braves. Freddy Peralta, another player Philadelphia was connected to, went from New York to the Tampa Bay Rays. Tarik Skubal is now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Jose Soriano is taking Gausman’s place with the Blue Jays.

There are plenty of starting pitchers left on the market for Dombrowski to target, and he has shown a willingness to move prospects to upgrade the Big League roster.

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