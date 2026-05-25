Phillies Shockingly Move Up in MLB Power Rankings

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to rebound following a terrible start to the season, they had a bit of a hiccup last week. It wasn’t the best performance for the team, and it has resulted in them being back under the .500 mark.

Coming off one of the worst starts of any team in the league at (9-19), the Phillies have been able to fight their way back of late and are starting to look more like a contender once again.

With a (26-27) record now, the team has obviously been playing much better of late, but this past week was not a great one. While there were some positives, one area once again became a major problem for the team. Despite a losing week, they are starting to be recognized as a top team in baseball once again.

Will Leitch of MLB recently released his MLB Power Rankings for the week. For the Phillies, despite a (2-4) record last week, they moved up one spot into the Top 10.

Move Upward is Shocking

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Coming off a losing week, it was really surprising to see Philadelphia move up one spot from 11th to 10th. While they are starting to look more like the team many expected them to be, they are entering Monday under the .500 mark.

This past week, the pitching for the Phillies was once again fantastic. The duo of Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez is the best in baseball, and there could be a race between the two for the National League Cy Young award this year. However, while those two have been great, Aaron Nola once again struggled this week, and his ineffectiveness on the mound is a concern.

Furthermore, another concern that popped back up for the team this week was their offense. This was a unit that was performing well of late, but they struggled big time over the weekend. In the three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians, they scored just four runs and were shut out in the series opener.

Furthermore, it was once again the right-handed hitters that struggled, and this continues to be an area that the team has to think about upgrading soon. This coming week, the Phillies are going to have their hands full on a big West Coast trip. Philadelphia will be facing the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers. This will certainly be a big test for the team and should help indicate just how good the Phillies might be.