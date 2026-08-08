Phillies Should Avoid Yankees Slugger in Free Agency Next Winter

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to try and work their way toward a playoff spot, the front office will be looking toward the future.

It was a very busy trade deadline for the Phillies, who added multiple players to help improve their roster for the stretch run. There have been some pretty wild ups and downs for Philadelphia this year, and the team needed to improve to truly contend in the National League.

There is still plenty of time for the Phillies to chase down the Atlanta Braves, but the team should be in a good position to be a wild card contender at the least.

Philadelphia is a team that features some great star power, and they could be a real threat in the playoffs. However, they certainly needed to get some reinforcements.

Now, while the team still has some big goals for this season, they will be trying to keep their title window open going forward. This is an aging group, and players like Zack Wheeler, Bryce Harper, and Kyle Schwarber won’t be in their primes forever. With that being said, next winter in free agency could be key.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Phillies would sign New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Philadelphia Should Avoid Chisholm

Aug 4, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) hits a solo home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While free agency is still months away, Philadelphia will certainly have some big decisions to make. The looming lockout will make things interesting, but teams will still be looking to improve.

The Phillies will be in the market for a bat, and Chisholm will be one of the better ones available. However, the talented infielder is having a bad year with the Yankees and is certainly not living up to the lofty expectations that he has set for himself.

This year, he has slashed 215/.293/.396 with 17 home runs, 47 RBI, and 30 stolen bases. Chisholm won’t be having the 50/50 campaign that he was hoping for at the start of the year, and with an OPS below .700, locking him up long-term would be a bit concerning.

The six-year, $126 million contract prediction is a bit lofty, and while he is talented and can be an All-Star-caliber player, it would behoove the Phillies to allocate that type of money to perhaps get more depth.

Furthermore, with a player like Luis Arraez already on the team and showcasing what he can do, he might be a much better fit for what Philadelphia needs compared to Chisholm.