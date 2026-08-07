Luis Arraez Approaching More Phillies Franchise History Against Blue Jays

There has been a lot of discourse about the Philadelphia Phillies' acquisition of second baseman Luis Arraez and the impact it will have on the team.

Having to shift so many players around defensively has been a major topic of discussion. To accommodate his wanting to play second base, Bryson Stott is moving to third base. Alec Bohm is going from the hot corner to first base with Bryce Harper heading to right field.

It isn’t an alignment everyone is a fan of, but already possessing the worst defense in the MLB, some within the organization are thinking it cannot get worse. And if there are shortcomings, the belief is that Arraez will help make up for it offensively, elevating the team to a new level.

Thus far, he has already accomplished that feat. He has only been with the team for three games, but he has made some franchise history already. As shared by Sarah Langs on X, Arraez is the first Phillies player to have at least one extra-base hit and one RBI in each of his first three games with the team.

Luis Arraez making Phillies history at the plate

Aug 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) hits a home run during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is since at least 1920, when RBI became an official stat. In his first game with Philadelphia, he wasted no time making his presence felt, recording an RBI single in the bottom of the first before he hit his 24th double of the year in the bottom of the third, knocking in Trea Turner both times.

In Game 2, leading off the bottom of the second inning, Arraez went deep for the fifth time this season. In his most recent game, also against the Washington Nationals, Arraez hit his 25th double of the season in the bottom of the first to score Turner for the third time in the series.

Luis Arraez is the first Phillies player with at least one extra-base hit and RBI in each of his first three games with the team (RBI official since 1920)



h/t @MLBNetwork research squad — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 7, 2026

That is a combination that looks like it is going to give opponents headaches for the remainder of the season. As long as Turner keeps getting on base, Arraez is going to have the opportunity to make more franchise history.

As Langs also shared on X, Arraez is the first Phillies player to have 1+ hit and +1 RBI in three straight games to begin his tenure with the team since Mike Benjamin in 1996.

Can Luis Arraez do it again tomorrow?



He has at least one hit and RBI in each of his first 3 games with the Phillies



Only one player has done so in his first 4 or more games with the Phillies since RBI official (1920): 1964 Frank Thomas https://t.co/QSCFTjEXmH — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 7, 2026

If he does it against the Toronto Blue Jays, he will become just the second player to record 1+ hit and 1+ RBI in four straight games to begin a Philadelphia career since Frank Thomas in 1964.

Batting cleanup was something many people scratched their heads about, but this is exactly what interim manager Don Mattingly deployed Arraez in that spot. His contact-centric approach at the plate has resulted in historic numbers with runners in scoring position, which will help raise the level of production from the team overall.

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