Tigers Wisely Seen as Potential Trade Partner if Phillies Look to Move Star

Despite a modest three-game winning streak for the Philadelphia Phillies, this is a team that is still (12-19) on the season. If the struggles continue, changes will have to be made, and they could elect for a reset.

After the firing of Rob Thomson, the team has had a little bit of a jolt of energy. They were able to sweep the San Francisco Giants, including two walk-off wins in a doubleheader.

Finding a little bit of momentum is certainly encouraging, but this is a team that still has a long way to go. While the Phillies will be hoping to turn things around, they will have to grapple with the possibility of the team not being very good and perhaps looking to reshape a veteran roster.

With a lot of veteran talent on the team, one player who could become available if they were to sell could be their star first baseman.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about five potential landing spots for Phillies star Bryce Harper. Making the list as a good fit for him was the Detroit Tigers.

Philadelphia Dealing Harper Would Be Shocking

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While a potential trade of Harper would be a shocker, the Tigers would be a team that makes sense. This winter, the team made some big moves to bring in help for their starting rotation with additions of Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander. Valdez has formed a very talented 1-2 punch with Tarik Skubal at the top of the rotation.

However, this is a lineup that is lacking some punch, and Harper would be a great addition. Even though they have Spencer Torkelson at first base, the team could find ways to still get him at-bats, perhaps more so as a designated hitter.

For the Phillies, moving Harper should still net them a solid return despite his lengthy contract. Detroit has a really strong farm system that could pull a trade off, and they also have some young MLB talent that could be appealing if Philadelphia wanted to go in that direction.

Overall, any potential thought of dealing with Harper is still likely months away. The Phillies should still be focused on trying to win this year, but that could be an uphill climb. If things continue to go south, it will be interesting to see if Philadelphia deems that a reset is needed. If they elect to do so, Harper could be on the block.