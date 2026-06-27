Orioles Slugger Wisely Deemed an Intriguing Option for Phillies This Summer

With some thrilling wins of late, the Philadelphia Phillies are on quite the run and have completely turned their campaign around.

Entering Saturday, the Phillies are now 10 games over .500 with a (46-36) record. This is an amazing turnaround considering they were (9-19) at one point this season. Even though it might have felt impossible at the time, they are now chasing down the Atlanta Braves in the National League East and could make this an interesting race during the summer.

The success of late has come in many different ways for the team. Due to some injuries, new players have been getting opportunities, and the All-Star-caliber players on the Phillies have been living up to the hype.

While Philadelphia has been on quite the tear, they are going to be a team seeking improvements this summer. There are a couple of areas in which they can do so, but adding a bat for their outfield makes a lot of sense. Furthermore, some help from the right side of the plate would also be ideal, making one particular option a good one.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Taylor Ward of the Baltimore Orioles being a potentially intriguing option for the Phillies at the trade deadline.

Ward Could Improve Philadelphia Lineup

Jun 16, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Due to the struggles of the Orioles, a player like Ward who is in the final year of his contract being available makes a ton of sense. While the slugger isn’t having the same type of year that he did in 2025 with the Los Angeles Angels, he is still playing well.

So far this season, he has slashed .262/.392/.369 with five home runs and 22 RBI. The power numbers are way down for Ward, but he has seen significant increases both in his batting average and on-base percentage.

As a right-handed hitter in the outfield, he would fill a need for the Phillies, especially with Adolis Garcia being out for the year. Furthermore, due to him not being under contract for multiple years, the rental price shouldn’t be too high. While he is a good fit on paper for multiple teams, the Phillies shouldn’t have to give up their farm to acquire him.

Overall, he is certainly an intriguing option and a really strong one, it appears, for the Phillies. The team will certainly be looking to add talent, and a player like Ward would be a nice move.