Phillies Trade Reliever Designated for Assignment to Royals

The Philadelphia Phillies have been busy ahead of the MLB trade deadline, making multiple trades to upgrade the Major League roster.

In a deal with the San Francisco Giants, they acquired second baseman Luis Arraez and right-handed relief pitcher Caleb Kilian in exchange for right-handed pitching prospects Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair.

A second trade was completed with the New York Mets that further bolstered the bullpen, acquiring left-handed reliever Brooks Raley. In exchange for him, the Phillies sent outfielder John Spikerman and right-handed pitcher Luke Gabrysh to their division rivals.

Having to make room on their roster, Philadelphia announced they were designating right-handed pitcher Nolan Hoffman for assignment. He didn’t last very long on the market, as he has been acquired by the Kansas City Royals.

Phillies trade Nolan Hoffman for Manuel Colon

Feb 24, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Nolan Hoffman (47) pitches in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In exchange for Hoffman, the Royals are sending right-handed pitcher Manuel Colon to the Phillies. He is a 19-year-old right-handed pitcher who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 148 pounds.

Most of the 2026 season has been spent in rookie ball at the Arizona Complex League. Colon made 20 appearances there, throwing 27.1 innings with a 5.27 ERA. He finished 15 games, recorded three saves and had 36 strikeouts.

Two appearances have been made at Single-A Columbia, and the results have not been great. Colon surrendered three earned runs on four hits and two walks, recording only one strikeout in two innings of work. It is a lottery ticket for the organization.

Hoffman made three appearances at the Big League level for the Phillies this season. He threw 4.2 innings with a 3.86 ERA, but he lived life on the edge by allowing six hits and three walks with only two strikeouts.

Hoffman was designated for assignment by the Phillies earlier today... https://t.co/lf5Fr3qPOo — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) August 3, 2026

While pitching for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this year, Hoffman had a 4.72 ERA across 30 appearances and 34.1 innings pitched with 40 strikeouts. Needing space on the 40-man roster after bringing three players aboard, the former fifth-round pick out of Texas A&M University was the odd man out.

More roster moves could be on the horizon for Philadelphia. They were reportedly still looking for rotation help. Plenty of options remain despite Robbie Ray, someone they were linked to, being traded to the San Diego Padres.

If another trade is completed by Dave Dombrowski ahead of the deadline, more 40-man roster moves will have to be made unless he includes someone from that roster or an active member from the Big League squad as part of the deal.

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