Phillies Acquiring Relief Pitcher Brooks Raley From Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies had several items on their wish list heading into the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3, and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has done a great job of addressing them.

Needing to reinforce the bullpen, he has turned to a division rival for some help. The Phillies are set to acquire left-handed relief pitcher Brooks Raley from the New York Mets, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic on X, with a hat tip to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic on X, Philadelphia is sending two prospects back to the Mets: outfielder John Spikerman and right-handed pitcher Luke Gabrysh. Spikerman is the No. 27-ranked prospect in the Phillies organization, while Gabrysh is unranked.

This is a massive addition for Philadelphia, addressing what has been one of the biggest holes on the team for the entire year. Their left-handed relief pitchers have not gotten the job done, with Jose Alvarado and Tanner Banks both struggling mightily.

Brooks Raley is major addition to Phillies bullpen

Jun 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Brooks Raley (25) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raley will plug that hole immediately as a high-leverage, late-inning option. He has been lights out for New York in 2026, making 45 appearances and throwing 41.1 innings with a 1.96 ERA and 40 strikeouts.

His 212 ERA+ would be the best single-season number of his career. The 1.6 bWAR that he has produced is already the most in a single season as well. He is set to be a free agent after the season.

The Phillies are acquiring lefty reliever Brooks Raley in a trade with the New York Mets, league source confirms. @BNightengale on it. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) August 3, 2026

Acquiring Raley is the second addition Dombrowski has made to the team’s bullpen. In a trade with the San Francisco Giants, the Phillies’ bullpen is being bolstered by the addition of Caleb Kilian, who has eight saves this year. He has a 0.2 bWAR and will help stabilize the backend of the bullpen.

The bridge to All-Star closer Jhoan Duran has been reinforced alongside Orion Kerkering, who has had a few bad outings in the second half.

The Phillies are sending RHP Luke Gabrysh and OF John Spikerman to the Mets for LH reliever Brooks Raley. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) August 3, 2026

Headlining that trade with the Giants is second baseman Luis Arraez. He will give the team a much-needed jolt at the top of the lineup, someone who can set the table ahead of Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.

His contact-focused approach at the plate is something Philadelphia needs more of, as he has the lowest strikeout rate and whiff rate in the MLB. Along with his performance at the plate, he is providing elite production for the first time in his career with the glove at second base.

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