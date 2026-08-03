Phillies Acquiring Relief Pitcher Brooks Raley From Mets
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The Philadelphia Phillies had several items on their wish list heading into the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3, and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has done a great job of addressing them.
Needing to reinforce the bullpen, he has turned to a division rival for some help. The Phillies are set to acquire left-handed relief pitcher Brooks Raley from the New York Mets, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic on X, with a hat tip to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.
According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic on X, Philadelphia is sending two prospects back to the Mets: outfielder John Spikerman and right-handed pitcher Luke Gabrysh. Spikerman is the No. 27-ranked prospect in the Phillies organization, while Gabrysh is unranked.
This is a massive addition for Philadelphia, addressing what has been one of the biggest holes on the team for the entire year. Their left-handed relief pitchers have not gotten the job done, with Jose Alvarado and Tanner Banks both struggling mightily.
Brooks Raley is major addition to Phillies bullpen
Raley will plug that hole immediately as a high-leverage, late-inning option. He has been lights out for New York in 2026, making 45 appearances and throwing 41.1 innings with a 1.96 ERA and 40 strikeouts.
His 212 ERA+ would be the best single-season number of his career. The 1.6 bWAR that he has produced is already the most in a single season as well. He is set to be a free agent after the season.
Acquiring Raley is the second addition Dombrowski has made to the team’s bullpen. In a trade with the San Francisco Giants, the Phillies’ bullpen is being bolstered by the addition of Caleb Kilian, who has eight saves this year. He has a 0.2 bWAR and will help stabilize the backend of the bullpen.
The bridge to All-Star closer Jhoan Duran has been reinforced alongside Orion Kerkering, who has had a few bad outings in the second half.
Headlining that trade with the Giants is second baseman Luis Arraez. He will give the team a much-needed jolt at the top of the lineup, someone who can set the table ahead of Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.
His contact-focused approach at the plate is something Philadelphia needs more of, as he has the lowest strikeout rate and whiff rate in the MLB. Along with his performance at the plate, he is providing elite production for the first time in his career with the glove at second base.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.