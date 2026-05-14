Phillies Trip to Fenway Park Means a Lot for Justin Crawford

The Philadelphia Phillies began a three-game set with the Boston Red Sox on the road at Fenway Park on May 12.

They got off on the right foot, winning the game 2-1 behind a stellar pitching performance by Zack Wheeler. Kyle Schwarber got the scoring started with a home run in the top of the first, his fifth consecutive game with a long-ball to tie a franchise record, and Bryson Stott added the second run with a double in the second.

It was great to see the Phillies continue their strong recent performance under interim manager Don Mattingly, with the team going 11-3. Getting a victory was just the cherry on top for center fielder Justin Crawford, who had a lot of emotions arise when he took the field for the first time.

When the 22-year-old began his pre-game ritual of shedding his shoes, putting on headphones and walking to the outfield, it hit him. This was a special moment, getting to be in center field of Fenway Park as a Major Leaguer after spending so much time out there during his childhood, along with his father, Carl Crawford.

Justin Crawford living out childhood dreams playing at Fenway Park

May 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford warms up against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Following his dad around the park, shagging fly balls and wearing his own Red Sox uniform are all things that helped the younger Crawford solidify his dreams and desires to one day be a professional ball player just like his father.

“That’s when it hit me,” he said of walking to center, via Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic (subscription required), “I was a kid, running around here, playing. Little Justin would be screaming right now (if he knew).”

Crawford had a huge smile on his face during the entire pre-game process. Working in the outfield, warming up, taking batting practice and answering questions from reporters, his demeanor never wavered.

This was a special moment for him, getting the opportunity to re-live some of his fondest childhood memories. Younger Justin may have envisioned himself helping Boston win games, but he is now on the other side, looking to beat them as a member of the Phillies.

JUSTIN CRAWFORD FIRST BIG-LEAGUE HOMER TO TIE IT! The Phillies were down 7-2 this inning! pic.twitter.com/MzaTKfbfhm — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 9, 2026

37 games into his Big League career, he has already experienced some ups and downs. His defense remains a work in progress as he essentially learns on the fly how to patrol center field.

At the plate, he remains a helpful part of the puzzle with a .271/.344/.390 slash line and an OPS+ of 102, successfully flipping to the top of the order. There was his walk-off hit against the San Francisco Giants that helped jump-start this turnaround as well.

The future remains bright for Crawford, and his younger self would certainly be proud of where he is today.

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