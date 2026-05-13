Zack Wheeler Accomplishes Feat Not Done This Century Mowing Down Red Sox
In this story:
The Philadelphia Phillies got their series with the Boston Red Sox off on the right foot, picking up a 2-1 victory at Fenway Park.
A solo home run by Kyle Schwarber, his fifth game in a row with a long ball, in the top of the first inning, and an RBI double from Bryson Stott in the top of the second inning were all the run support that Zack Wheeler would need.
He has not missed a beat in his return to the mound after dealing with blood clots near the end of the 2025 season. There were some concerns about diminished velocity during his rehab, but that has not stopped him from producing at a historic level.
Against the Red Sox, he did something that hasn’t been accomplished this century. As shared by the official MLB account on X, Wheeler needed just 16 pitches to get through the first three innings of the game.
Zack Wheeler makes historically quick work of Red Sox
That is the fewest pitches thrown by a starting pitcher through the first three innings since at least 2000.
The wildest part about how fast Wheeler sat the Boston lineup down through the first three innings was that runners were on base in the second and third. He hit Masatak Yoshida with a pitch to lead off the bottom of the second, but he was erased from the basepaths when Trevor Story hit into a 6-4-3 double play.
In the bottom of the third, the Red Sox got the leadoff hitter on base again when Marcelo Mayer singled to right-center field. After Carlos Narvaez flew out to deep right-center field, Caleb Durin hit into an inning-ending double play.
From that point on, Wheeler continued dealing. The only blemish against him on the evening was an RBI single from Ceddanne Rafaela in the bottom of the seventh inning that cut the lead in half.
But, he was able to retire Mayer on a grounder to Trea Turner to end the threat and help the Phillies maintain their lead. He recorded one out in the bottom of the eighth inning before being lifted from the game in favor of Jose Alvarado.
Wheeler finished the night, throwing 7.1 innings, allowing six hits and issuing zero walks with one earned run against him. He added four strikeouts in an economical start in which he threw only 87 pitches, 57 of which went for strikes.
That is only the fourth time that a Philadelphia starting pitcher has recorded at least seven innings in a start, and all of them have come since Don Mattingly took over as interim manager from Rob Thomson.
Sign up for our free newsletter and keep up to date with the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.