Phillies Wisely Agree to Major League Deal With Veteran Pitcher Nestor Cortes

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to look to build some momentum in August, the team has recently added a pitcher in free agency who might be able to help for the stretch run.

Following some struggles to start the second half, the Phillies have found some momentum of late. Starting with a memorable performance during the Field of Dreams Game, Philadelphia is now on a five-game winning streak and seeking their second straight series sweep.

The Phillies were an active team at the deadline and made some notable improvements to help this team. Philadelphia certainly has the goal of winning it all this year with a good roster that features some veteran stars. With that being said, they have left no stone unturned and have recently agreed to a deal with a veteran pitcher.

Recently, Robert Murray of FanSided reported that the Phillies have signed left-hander Nestor Cortes to a major league deal. While the southpaw is coming off an injury and has yet to pitch this year, he could fill a need for Philadelphia.

Cortes Provides Insurance

Sources: Free-agent pitcher Nestor Cortes and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a major-league contract. https://t.co/SuY5AYRV1T — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 19, 2026

With the left-hander throwing in front of teams coming back from an arm injury, the Phillies clearly liked what they saw. Over the course of his career, Cortes has been an effective pitcher in the league with his unique windup and delivery.

While the southpaw isn’t going to overpower opponents, he is crafty and finds a way to get outs. In the majors, he has totaled a 35-25 record and 3.94 ERA, which are very respectable numbers.

Cortes isn’t known for going deep into games, but he has had success at the major league level and, if healthy, can help the Phillies. At the trade deadline, it was a bit of a surprise that the Phillies didn’t add a starter for the back end of their rotation.

Fortunately, Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter have been pitching better of late, but there is no guarantee that they will keep that up. Adding Cortes gives them an option both for the back end of the rotation and potentially the bullpen as well.

Furthermore, if Philadelphia looks to try and limit some of the innings of their starters down the stretch, going to a six-man rotation becomes an option as well.

Overall, Cortes can help this team if he has recovered well from surgery and can be the pitcher that was mainly for the New York Yankees.