Phillies Have To Find Answer To Troubling Andrew Painter Trend

Since returning to the starting rotation for the Philadelphia Phillies on July 31 against the Baltimore Orioles, things have been a lot better for Andrew Painter.

One of the most highly regarded right-handed pitching prospects in baseball coming into 2026, his introduction to the Major Leagues was a rough one. He won his first career start against the Washington Nationals, but wouldn’t record another one until Aug. 10 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

That was a much-needed victory for Painter and the team, as he was one of only three pitchers available that evening, along with Alan Rangel and Jonathan Bowlan. The Phillies have now won two consecutive games started by their young righty, which is an encouraging step in the right direction.

However, there is one troubling trend the team has to figure out a way to combat. In the first inning of games, there isn’t a pitcher who struggles more than Painter, who surrendered a grand slam to Brooks Lee of the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of his most recent start.

Andrew Painter has struggled mightily in first innings

Aug 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That ballooned his first-inning ERA for the season to 9.56. As shared by Cole Weintraub of NBC Sports Philadelphia, that is the worst first-inning ERA among players who have started at least 15 games. For Phillies starters, it is the worst mark since Paul Byrd in 2000, when he had a 14.11 ERA.

“The first was super tough,” Painter said. “It took a little bit to get in the rhythm there and obviously put the team in a really tough spot.”

Digging an early hole like that is far from ideal. But unlike earlier in the season, when things would quickly snowball and get out of control for Painter, he was able to lock in and get the job done the rest of the way.

He battled through four more innings, keeping Philadelphia in the game. The only other blemish against him came in the bottom of the third inning when Kody Clemens hit a solo home run off him.

Phillies have to figure out how to get Andrew Painter started earlier

Jul 31, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) walks in from the bullpen before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It was almost like I was trying to find the zone to start the game,” Painter said. “I thought the stuff was really good, but the execution just wasn’t.”

Is there something that has to be adjusted in the pre-game routine that he is using? This isn’t a one-off occurrence, and he has been dominant once he gets past the first inning. Since his return from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, spanning four starts, Painter has a 1.69 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and .130 batting average outside of the first inning.

How can the Phillies coax that kind of production out of him from the first pitch of the game, not starting in the second inning? Could using an opener in front of him be an option, using the first inning as a way to simulate the game in the bullpen? What is keeping him from executing in the first inning that disappears the rest of the game?

It is something they will assuredly look to figure out down the stretch of the season.

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