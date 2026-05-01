Kyle Schwarber Carried Phillies With Historic Play Against Giants

This has been a wild week for the Philadelphia Phillies, which started off with the major news of Rob Thomson being fired as manager.

He was replaced on an interim basis by Don Mattingly, who has now overseen some incredible feats leading the Phillies. The team started showing some life in its series against the San Francisco Giants, which was full of historic feats.

Arguably, the most impressive was the one put forth by designated hitter Kyle Schwarber. Off to a slow start after signing a five-year, $150 million deal as a free agent this past winter, the left-handed slugger quickly reminded everyone how impactful he could be.

Philadelphia played a split doubleheader against the Giants on April 30. Schwarber remained in the lineup for both games as the No. 2 hitter and put forth a historic performance at the plate, which hasn’t been seen since Lou Gehrig, that helped the Phillies pick up two walk-off victories.

Kyle Schwarber had a day for the history books against Giants

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

In Game 1, he got the scoring started for his team with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to cut a two-run deficit in half. It would be the only hit he got in that game after drawing two walks.

For Game 2, he wasted no time once again. In the bottom of the first, he went back-to-back with shortstop Trea Turner to give Philadelphia an early 2-0 lead. San Francisco pitchers would have no answer for him, as Schwarber hit two doubles and a single while drawing another walk in his five plate appearances.

It was one of the most dominant days ever put together by an MLB hitter. As shared by OptaSTATS on X, he is the first player since Gehrig on Aug. 26, 1935, while also playing in a doubleheader, to record 5+ hits, 3+ walks, 2+ doubles, 2+ home runs and 0 strikeouts in a single day.

Kyle Schwarber of the @Phillies is the first MLB player to have a day with:



5+ hits

3+ walks

2+ doubles

2+ homers

0 strikeouts



...since Lou Gehrig on August 26, 1935 (also in a doubleheader). pic.twitter.com/khD1AvHxb5 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 1, 2026

It is a day that Schwarber will assuredly never forget. In addition to achieving Gehrig’s feat, he also surpassed the feat of another New York Yankees legend. He hit 350 home runs through his first 1,321 games.

That is two more than Ruth had in that same amount of time, but the Great Bambino wasn’t close to being done, finishing his career with 714 when it was all said and done.

Schwarber has a long way to go to beat that number, now having 351 home runs after hitting his 11th of the season in the second game of the doubleheader.