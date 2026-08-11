Bryson Stott Producing at Level for Phillies Not Seen Since Barry Bonds

The Philadelphia Phillies have struggled all season to consistently produce offensively, leading to some ebbs and flows in the team’s performance.

While a lot of attention has been given to new second baseman Luis Arraez for the spark he has provided the team, it is the player he has removed from the keystone, Bryson Stott, who has been flying under the radar as an impact performer for the team.

Making a positional change in the middle of a season is never an easy thing. Despite having limited experience playing third base, Stott was willing to make the move across the diamond if it meant helping the team win games, and he has acclimated himself there well in the early going.

Always regarded as a solid defender, what is really standing out during this recent stretch is his performance at the plate. Stott has looked like a completely different player with the bat recently, accomplishing something that hasn't been done since Barry Bonds in September 2002.

Bryson Stott getting on base in same fashion as Barry Bonds

23. Barry Bonds - 59.1 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As shared by Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required), Stott has drawn 14 walks over his last 11 games played without striking out a single time. Bonds is the last player to do that, almost 24 years ago, but with a caveat.

His streak included several intentional walks; Stott hasn’t been issued an intentional free pass once, battling opposing pitchers and working counts to get on base. The only other player who has accomplished this feat, drawing at least 14 walks over 11 games without a strikeout, is Bobby Higginson with the Detroit Tigers in 2001.

Over this 11-game stretch, it isn’t just Stott’s incredible eye that has impressed. He has produced a .387/.578/.548 slash line, also tearing the cover off the ball when he has swung, being selective and pouncing on his pitch.

Stotty ties it up pic.twitter.com/TZ9KRTEs9n — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 9, 2026

He has recorded five doubles, and even some of his singles have essentially turned into extra-base hits. Stott has stolen five bases during this stretch, pushing his season-long total to 22 and counting without being caught stealing once.

This hot stretch has improved his overall numbers so much that he is now providing above-average production at the plate. He has a .263/.336/.419 slash line with an OPS+ of 102. If he keeps up anywhere near this pace, it could turn into the most productive season with the bat in the Major Leagues.

The hot streak could not have come at a better time for Stott, with some of his teammates working through some extended slumps, such as designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who broke out of his with two home runs against the Toronto Blue Jays in the series finale.

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