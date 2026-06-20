Phillies Wisely Seen as Good Fit for Struggling Red Sox Outfielder

As the Philadelphia Phillies get ready to resume their series against the New York Mets after an off-day on Friday, the team will be continuing to think about ways to improve.

The turnaround for the Phillies has been an impressive one. This was a team that was 10 games under the .500 mark to start the season, and they are now in playoff contention.

Since Philadelphia has been able to turn things around, they are now going to be thinking about ways to get better. When looking at the roster, there is going to be a need for them to improve the back end of their starting rotation with a veteran to help replace the struggling Andrew Painter, who was recently sent down to the minors.

Furthermore, the more pressing need for the team will be to add some help for their lineup. This is a unit that has recently lost Adolis Garcia for the season and needed help prior to that.

As the trade deadline approaches, it will become clear about some players who will be available.

Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about the Phillies being a good fit for Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

Duran Would Be Strong Fit

Jun 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a single in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Due to the surprising struggles of the Red Sox this season, they very well could be a seller this summer. With the team currently 13 games under .500 and in last place of the American League East, the chances of them making the playoffs, even as a wild card team, aren’t great.

With that being said, trading players is going to be wise for the franchise to reset a bit, and Duran could be an appealing player to move. The 29-year-old has certainly had a tough start to the campaign, slashing .210/.269/.388 with 12 home runs and 37 RBI. However, despite these struggles, he has been a good player for the previous two years with the Red Sox.

While Boston might be selling a bit low right now on Duran, they would still likely receive a strong trade package. While the slugger isn’t a right-handed hitter, which is more of a need for Philadelphia, he is an excellent defender and could help in that area as well.

Overall, while he might not be a perfect trade fit for the Phillies, he would certainly be an upgrade. Even though he hasn’t had a great start to the season, there is a lot of talent there, and he could help the ball club.