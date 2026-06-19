Phillies Are Linked To Twins Elite Trade Deadline Target

With the trade deadline less than two months away, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) broke down a few potential Philadelphia Phillies’ trade targets.

Bowden reported recently, saying that the Phillies’ front office is reportedly seeking an “impact outfielder” to improve their roster this summer. Ideally, this would be a right-handed hitting outfielder considering the left-handed heavy lineup Philadelphia currently has, which features sluggers Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh.

Bowden was asked about Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton.

“I’m being told by GMs that the Phillies’ front office is on the prowl for an impact outfielder,” Bowden said. “I think Buxton would be an excellent trade target if he waives his no-trade clause.”

Byron Buxton would be great addition for Phillies

Jun 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It’s safe to say Buxton fits the criteria for an ideal trade target. He has been injury-prone throughout his career and is 32 years old, but he is currently having one of the best seasons of his career.

In his 12th MLB season, the outfielder is slashing .270/.330/.589 with 23 home runs, 13 doubles, 36 RBIs, 51 runs scored and a .919 OPS in 64 games. He hit a career-high 35 home runs in 126 games for the Twins last year, and is on the same track with his power stroke from the right side of the plate.

His defense in center field has always been a plus. He has a Gold Glove Award under his belt as well and has proven to be a steady and reliable force in the outfield over his career.

Despite being under contract through 2028, Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN report that Buxton has a 30% chance of being moved before the trade deadline. ESPN also has Philadelphia as the best fit for Buxton.

Byron Buxton stays red hot 🔥



He hits his 6th home run in his last 9 games! pic.twitter.com/TV1UPVaend — MLB (@MLB) June 16, 2026

But having spent his entire career in Minnesota, it’s unknown whether he’d be willing to waive his no-trade clause. Although Buxton would be joining a contender if he’s moved at the deadline, considering the Twins are sitting in third place in the AL Central with a record below .500.

Turning 33 in December, Buxton is currently in the fifth year of his seven-year, $100 million contract he signed with Minnesota in December 2021. He will require a hefty return, as Buxton has two more years of control left after this season with a reasonable contract, as he is owed about $15 million per year.

There’s no doubt that Buxton would improve the Phillies’ roster; it’s just a matter of whether he is willing to waive his no-trade clause and if the Twins are entering an almost full rebuild mode as the summer continues.