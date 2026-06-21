Phillies Wisely Seen as Potential Fit for Talented Red Sox Relief Pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies have completely turned their season around and are performing much better following their sluggish start. However, there are some needs that the team will have to address this summer.

Despite being 10 games under the .500 mark at one point, the Phillies have had a fantastic turnaround. This is a group that has been led by their veteran core, both in the starting rotation and the batting order. Surprisingly, despite their success of late, there are still a number of players who aren’t playing up to expectations so far. Luckily, it hasn’t derailed the team’s momentum of late, but Philadelphia by no means is firing on all cylinders.

As the summer starts to heat up, the Phillies will be no strangers to some trade rumors. Due to them being aggressive in recent years at the deadline, they will undoubtedly be doing the same this year with a desire to address a few areas of need. Recently, another potential spot for the team might have become an issue that needs to be addressed.

Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about the Phillies being a good fit for left-handed relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman of the Boston Red Sox. With some struggles in the bullpen of late for the Phillies, the veteran southpaw could be a strong fit.

Chapman Can Fix Growing Bullpen Woes

Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Even though the bullpen overall has been good for the Phillies, there are some growing concerns for the unit. With Brad Keller heading to the injured list, that is one more high-leverage arm that is not available. Furthermore, it has been the struggles of a couple of left-handers that have weakened the unit a bit.

Recently, left-hander Tanner Banks was sent down to the minors due to his struggles, and he isn’t the only southpaw not pitching well for the team out of the bullpen. Jose Alvarado has also been struggling with an ERA over 6.00, and using him in high-leverage situations is not ideal right now.

Fortunately, even though there are some concerns for the unit, the team does have a great closer in Jhoan Duran. The right-hander is capable of covering up a lot of potential problems for the unit, and he has pitched very well.

If the team does look to add to the bullpen, Chapman would be an impact addition. The veteran left-hander is still capable of being one of the top relief pitchers in the game, and he, alongside Duran, could be a formidable duo.