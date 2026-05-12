Rangers Slugger Is Perfect Trade Candidate for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are playing much better of late and are closing in on getting back to the .500 mark. However, there is still a way to go and some clear areas that they could look to improve.

Following the firing of manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball. This was a franchise that needed a great stretch following starting the year with a (9-19) record. Fortunately, they have received it so far and are finally looking like the team many thought they would be.

Philadelphia is a team that has been built on their excellent starting rotation, and with Zack Wheeler back, the unit is once again looking great on paper despite some inconsistencies, the rotation has been strong.

Even though the offense has performed much better of late, there are still some concerns about this group. Alec Bohm was recently able to have his best game of the season against the Colorado Rockies, but the numbers for him overall this year have been extremely poor.

While the strong game for Bohm was encouraging to see, he is going to have to go on quite a streak to turn his season around. For a Phillies team that has high expectations, they might not want to rely on that, and pursuing help at third base could still be a goal. One player who could make sense for them is Josh Jung from the Texas Rangers.

Jung Could Be the Answer at Third Base

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Due to the struggles of Bohm, exploring upgrading at third base makes a lot of sense for Philadelphia. This is a team that needs to get more production from the position. So far this campaign, Jung has been really good, slashing .322/.372/.510 with five home runs and 20 RBI.

The former first-round pick had his breakout season with the Rangers in 2023, but struggled in both 2024 and 2025 like many of his teammates. Now, he has hit the ground running in 2026 and is looking like he is on track for one of the best years of his career.

While he could provide some needed help from the right side of the plate, he could also be the answer at the position for the next couple of years as well. With Bohm struggling and being a free agent at the end of the campaign, Philadelphia will need a new third baseman next season. With two years left of being arbitration-eligible, Jung could be the answer.