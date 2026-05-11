4 Biggest Phillies Takeaways From Series Win Over Rockies

The Philadelphia Phillies ' series with the Colorado Rockies started on the wrong foot, losing 9-7 in 11 innings.

It was their second defeat in a row after losing the series finale to the Athletics the previous day, 12-1. Given how poorly the season began, some doubt had to have been trickling back into the minds of some fans, but the team responded in the final two games of the series.

The Phillies ended up winning Games 2 and 3 to win their fourth series in a row. They are now 10-3 since Don Mattingly took over as the interim manager, clawing their way back into the playoff picture in the National League.

Their ascent should continue, especially with how many positive takeaways there were for Philadelphia in the three-game set against the Rockies.

Alec Bohm Shows Life After Benching

May 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm (28) hits an RBI double against the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

In the middle of the Athletics series, Mattingly gave a vote of confidence to third baseman Alec Bohm. Then, for the first time in his career, he was lifted for a pinch hitter, not because of injury or a blowout. He was being benched, rightfully so, and was not in the lineup for the finale against the Athletics or Game 1 against Colorado.

And it was a move that looks to have worked out. In his first game back in the lineup, Bohm went 3-for-4, with two home runs and a double. It was his second multi-home run game of the season.

In the finale against the Rockies, he was 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Hopefully, this is a sign of a turnaround and things to come for the former All-Star.

Kyle Schwarber Home Run Streak

May 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

It was a slow start to the 2026 campaign for Kyle Schwarber, but he has started heating up recently. The slugging designated hitter had his power stroke going all weekend against Colorado.

He hit four home runs in the series, recording at least one in each game. In the finale, he went deep twice, giving him 16 long balls on the year. That is tied for the most in the MLB with New York Yankees superstar, Aaron Judge.

Schwarber is riding a five-game hitting streak and has hit a home run in four consecutive games.

Brandon Marsh Stays on Fire

May 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) hits a sacrifice fly against the Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Where would the Phillies’ outfield rank in offensive production if not for Brandon Marsh? They would be near the bottom of the MLB, but he is single-handedly keeping them from the cellar with stellar production.

He was great against Colorado, going 6-for-10 at the plate with one walk and only two strikeouts. Two RBI were recorded along with four runs scored. No extra-base hits were provided this time, but he excelled in helping the team generate offense.

Marsh is now riding a 12-game hitting streak and has a hit in 17 consecutive games he has started in.

Bullpen Success

May 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) reacts after getting the games final out against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Things haven’t always been smooth for the Philadelphia bullpen this year. Some expected key contributors have struggled with consistency, and an injury to closer Jhoan Duran didn’t help matters.

But against the Rockies, this group excelled. One earned run was scored against Tim Mayza in Game 1, and two were scored against Brad Keller, only one of which was earned. Those were the only runs scored against the relief staff in 14.1 innings pitched in the series.

With arguably the best starting rotation in baseball, the bullpen figuring things out would really help keep the Phillies on track.