Recently Benched Slugger Returns to Lineup for Phillies Against Rockies

Following a disappointing loss in extra innings to the Colorado Rockies, the Philadelphia Phillies will be back in action seeking to snap a two-game losing streak.

After the Phillies were nearly able to pull off a comeback win against the Rockies, they ultimately fell in extra innings by a score of 7-5 on Friday night. Despite the loss, it was great to see the lineup fight back in this one, despite being down early.

Jesus Luzardo did not have his best stuff once again, allowing six runs in three innings of work. While it wasn’t a great performance by the left-hander, the lineup for Philadelphia continues to see changes.

Following being pinch-hit for, Alec Bohm was benched for the last two games. His struggles have been well-documented, but he did recently receive a vote of confidence from his manager. While benching him was the right move, he was always going to be back in the lineup eventually. On Saturday, that day has already come with him making his return.

Bohm Returns

Edmundo Sosa in left field today:



Turner 6

Schwarber DH

Harper 3

García 9

Sosa 7

Marsh 8

Realmuto 2

Bohm 5

Stott 4



Nola RHP — Lochlahn March (@lochlahn) May 9, 2026

Following a couple of games off, Don Mattingly is going back to Bohm at third base in this matchup. The former All-Star has really struggled at the plate this year, and the team is hoping that a couple of days off will have provided him with some time to reset.

So far this season, the numbers have been terrible. Bohm is slashing .159/.227/.206 with one home run and 15 RBI so far, and has not been a solid contributor in the batting order. There has been much speculation on what to do with him, and in the last couple of games, it has been Edmundo Sosa starting at third base.

With a golden opportunity to perhaps take the job, Sosa has gone hitless in the two starts. On Saturday, Sosa is going to remain in the starting lineup, but will be playing left field. Against the left-hander Kyle Freeland of the Rockies, the Phillies will be starting him over Felix Reyes in the outfield, and Bryson Stott will be getting a chance against a southpaw.

Overall, this is a lineup that Mattingly will likely continue to tinker with. Hopefully, the couple of days off for Bohm will help him find his groove. While the franchise will remain optimistic that he can turn it around, there is overwhelming evidence at this point that they need to make some upgrades at third base.