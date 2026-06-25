Red Sox Slugger Wisely Seen as Viable Option for Phillies at MLB Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off of two fantastic wins against the Washington Nationals and the team will now be seeking a series win on Thursday.

Despite the slow start to the season, the Phillies are now eight games over the .500 mark and marching up the standings. While the Atlanta Braves had a massive lead on them at one point, Philadelphia has been catching up and playing some great baseball of late.

Even though it is still early in the campaign, the last two wins for the Phillies were very meaningful and the team should be really proud with what they were able to accomplish. While the Nationals have struggled to close out games this year, Philadelphia being able to make a comeback on back-to-back nights has been impressive.

However, while the team does have a couple of great wins in a row, they do need to think about what the plan will be for the summer. The offense has shown glimpses of being really good this year, but the unit needs to be more consistent and not rely on their stars as much. With that being said, adding some help before the trade deadline feels needed.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran being a viable option for the Phillies at the trade deadline.

Duran Would Fill a Need

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

One of the biggest surprises in baseball has been the struggles of the Boston Red Sox. This was a team that made the playoffs last year and also made some notable moves during the offseason to improve. However, even though the American League has not been great, the team has struggled and them being sellers at the deadline seems likely at this point.

Duran would be an interesting player for the Phillies to consider based on his success from the last couple of years. In 2024, he was an All-Star and looked like a budding star in the league. However, he did take a little bit of a step back last season but was still very productive.

So far in 2026, the numbers have not been good for him offensively. He has slashed 199/.258/.366 with 12 home runs and 37 so far. While the home run numbers look pretty good, both his batting average and on-base are way down.

Due to the struggles the asking price for Duran would be interesting to see. He certainly wouldn’t bring back the same haul as he would have from before the start of the season, but he is still young, and the potential to make an impact is there.