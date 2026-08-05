What Luis Arraez Trade Means for Phillies' Lineup

As the Philadelphia Phillies try to improve for the stretch run, they were very active at the MLB trade deadline. However, of their moves, one stood out as the biggest splash.

Through multiple ups and downs this season so far, the Phillies still find themselves as a contender in the National League and will be aiming to make the playoffs this coming year.

Philadelphia hasn’t been playing great of late, but the team is still optimistic that they can make a run this year. The Phillies have been a perennial contender in the NL the last couple of campaigns, but have ultimately fallen short of their main goal.

This is a veteran group that isn’t going to have their window open forever to win a World Series with an aging core, and they are always aggressive at the trade deadline.

This year was no different for the team with multiple needs to address. Even though Philadelphia might not have made as many moves as people might have expected, they did improve quite a bit. Of the moves made, one of the most notable was the addition of Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants.

What Arraez Will Provide for the Phillies

Aug 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) reacts to his RBI double against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a desire to improve their offense, Philadelphia was certainly able to accomplish that at the deadline. While Arraez isn’t an outfielder or a right-handed hitter, he is one of the best contact hitters in the game and capable of changing the outlook for the group.

The addition of Arraez has changed things up quite a bit for the Phillies, with Bryce Harper doing what he can to help the team by going into the outfield. Moving Harper into right field comes with some risk, but greatly improves the offensive outlook of the unit.

Furthermore, in the infield, it is going to be Bryson Stott moving to third base and Alec Bohm heading to first base. While there are certainly a lot of changes for Arraez to arrive, he is the type of offensive player that is worth it.

So far this year, he has slashed .324/.360/.440 with four home runs and 43 RBI. There are going to be some different spots that the Phillies can use him in the batting order, but they are going to be starting him out batting cleanup.

Overall, Philadelphia is going to be getting an excellent contact hitter to help improve a lineup that needed to improve its consistency.