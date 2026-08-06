Phillies Rightfully Earn Two Superlatives for MLB Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies did a wonderful job of upgrading their roster ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3.

There were a lot of holes that needed to be filled, and while they went about things in a bit of an unorthodox way and failed to add a starting pitcher, it was still a success overall. The headliner addition was second baseman Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants.

He is going to reshape this lineup with his contact-centric approach, constantly putting the ball in play and not striking out. The Phillies finally have some meaningful protection for Bryce Harper in the lineup.

However, it is the other player acquired along with Arraez, right-handed relief pitcher Caleb Kilian, who earned a superlative from Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) in his deadline wrap-up.

Phillies receive deserved superlatives for bullpen additions

Jul 21, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Caleb Kilian (45) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kilian was one of three players who were recognized for being the most underrated relief pitchers traded. Ryan Zeferjahn, who was traded by the Los Angeles Angels to the Chicago Cubs, and his former teammate, Erik Miller, who was traded to the Boston Red Sox, were the others.

Needing to improve the bridge to All-Star closer Jhoan Duran, Kilian is certainly an underrated addition. He has worked high-leverage, late-game situations for the Giants, earning eight saves this season. Also, nine of the 21 earned runs he has surrendered this season came in two outings, so he has performed incredibly well for virtually the entire season.

In his debut with Philadelphia, he pitched a shutout inning to finish off the Washington Nationals in a 5-0 victory.

Kilian isn’t the only relief pitcher the Phillies added ahead of the deadline. The team also acquired Brooks Raley from the New York Mets and earned a superlative from Bowden as well.

Caleb Kilian, Brooks Raley are significant upgrades for Phillies

Jun 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Brooks Raley (25) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was one of two players to be named the best left-handed reliever traded, along with Brent Suter, who was traded by the Angels to the Atlanta Braves.

Raley has been great this season with a 1.96 ERA across 45 appearances and 41.1 innings of work. He has yet to make his Philadelphia debut, but he is going to play an integral part in the bullpen.

Southpaws have struggled for the Phillies this season on the relief staff. Raley will stabilize that instantly as a reliable veteran presence. Also, Kyle Schwarber and Harper are certainly happy to have him on their side now, because he has dominated them throughout their careers.

Dave Dombrowski was able to remake the team’s bullpen, hoping Kilian and Raley are enough with Orion Kerkering, Jonathan Bowlan and Jose Alvarado to get the ball to Duran with a lead.

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