Bold Trade Prediction Has Phillies Landing Talented Giants Slugger

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to try to move their way up the standings, the team has been playing very well of late. However, with other great teams in the National League, they will need to find ways to improve.

Since the start of May, there have been few teams in baseball that are better than the Phillies. Unfortunately, the NL is once again loaded, and even within their own division, they are a bit behind the Atlanta Braves already because of a hot start for the Braves and a slow start for Philadelphia.

As the summer months start to heat up, there will be no shortage of rumors surrounding what the Phillies might do. They are a team that is playing well, but could use some help in multiple areas. Philadelphia has a veteran core that isn’t getting any younger, and making a big splash this summer could make sense.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Phillies would go all-in this summer to acquire Matt Chapman from the San Francisco Giants.

Landing Chapman Would Solve Some Problems

Jun 23, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman (26) hits an RBI single during the second inning against the Athletics at Oracle Park | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

While third base isn’t the biggest position of need for the Phillies this year with Alec Bohm performing better, it will be one next year. Bohm is a free agent at the end of the year, and with him having some inconsistencies throughout his career with Philadelphia, it would be a surprise to see him brought back.

So far this year, the former All-Star has slashed 230/.283/.365 with nine home runs and 41 RBI. While the overall numbers are still not good, they are much better than they were at the start of the campaign.

However, even though Bohm is performing better, Chapman would be an upgrade. The 33-year-old is still one of the best all-around players at the position and would give Philadelphia a lot of what they are seeking. Furthermore, while he would be able to help them improve offensively, he is also one of the best defensive players in the entire league.

The main caveat in any potential deal with Chapman is what’s left on his contract. With four years and $151 million left on his deal, San Francisco would have to keep some of that number in order to move him. Fortunately, Philadelphia does have a lot of money and would be able to take on a bulk of it if need be.

Overall, a trade for the talented slugger would not only make the Phillies better for the rest of this season, but he could be a solid contributor for the next several years.