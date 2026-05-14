Steep Hypothetical Trade for Phillies Lands Slugger From Texas Rangers

With the Philadelphia Phillies starting to turn things around, the team could be looking for some avenues to improve the team going forward.

Following their disastrous start to the season, the Phillies have been playing much better of late and are starting to creep closer to the .500 mark. Philadelphia might have gotten off to a terrible start, but since the firing of Rob Thomson, they have been playing much better and taking advantage of a weaker schedule.

Furthermore, while firing Thomson might have been the spark, the team also got their star pitcher Zack Wheeler back from the injured list. The Phillies are (4-0) in games that he has started, and that certainly helps.

While there have been a lot of improvements over the last couple of weeks, the offense is still going to be a concern for the team, especially at third base. Alec Bohm has really struggled overall despite a two-home run game recently, and the team needs more consistency and production from the position.

With internal options likely not being the answer, here is a hypothetical trade that could solve their problem.

Phillies Get: Josh Jung

Rangers Get: Gage Wood, Aroon Escobar, Dante Nori

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This certainly would be a steep price for Philadelphia, but they do get to keep their top prospect, Aidan Miller, in this proposal. However, Wood is a rising star in the organization and could be viewed as a potential high-leverage relief pitcher if he transitions to the bullpen from being a starter in college.

While the farm system for Philadelphia isn’t the strongest right now, this would be three of their top five prospects being sent off. However, if the Phillies get to the point where they believe adding Jung could be the missing piece for the team, it could be well worth it.

So far this year, the slugger is slashing .320/.369/.503 with five home runs and 20 RBI in 39 games. As a right-handed slugger who plays third base, he would solve two glaring issues for the team right now. However, due to him still being under team control for the next few years, acquiring him would come at a steep cost.

While the coming months will dictate the plan for the Phillies, there is plenty of reason to believe that they will be buyers once again at the deadline. If that ends up being the case, Jung could be a really strong option.

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