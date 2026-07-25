Phillies Fans Will Be Disappointed on Update for Top Pitching Prospects

The Philadelphia Phillies need to get some help ahead of the MLB trade deadline if they are going to make any noise in the postseason.

Their need for a right-handed bat was increased when Adolis Garcia and Johan Rojas, two right-handed-hitting outfielders, went down with season-ending injuries. But Derek Hill has done a solid job in their place thus far, and Bryan De La Cruz could help as well.

Where the team needs the most help is on the mound. They are receiving nothing positive from the backend of their starting rotation, and the bridge to All-Star closer Jhoan Duran is shaky outside of Orion Kerkering.

Pitching help is likely where Dave Dombrowski will use his best assets, especially because it doesn’t sound like any help will be coming internally. Phillies fans will be disappointed, but they shouldn’t expect any of their high-ranking prospects, such as Gage Wood or Alex McFarlane, to be counted on to help at the Major League level.

Phillies aren't planning to unleash top pitching prospects

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Alex McFarlane (71) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think it’s safe to suggest the Phillies don’t anticipate any high-leverage bullpen options for this season emerging from their farm system. That’s not a groundbreaking development. Although the idea of Alex McFarlane or even Gage Wood as a late-inning reliever is enticing, it’s easier said than done,” wrote Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required).

McFarlane is currently with the Big League team for his second stint of the season. Unlike the first, he actually got into a game this time around, pitching the ninth inning of a 9-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 22 for his Major League debut.

He needed only 12 pitches to retire the side, giving up a hit in between. His dominance at Double-A Reading has been impressive. Still, the organization doesn’t believe he is ready for a promotion to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, let alone a permanent spot in the MLB bullpen.

Wood has looked excellent, getting promoted to Double-A himself after a dominant April earned him the Pitcher of the Month Award for the franchise. He has a fastball that would likely play at the highest level, but Philadelphia is intent on developing him as a starting pitcher.

Pro career high of 9 strikeouts tonight for Gage Wood.



His line:

4 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K 59 pitches (38 strikes) 16 whiffs



Wood got tagged for another homer, but overall command was good in a pretty fastball heavy outing. pic.twitter.com/TufiogeXhU — FuturePhils (@FuturePhils) July 20, 2026

He has yet to throw more than five innings or reach 80 pitches in an outing. Those limitations make him an unrealistic option for the Big League rotation that has already struggled at points this season with getting length from starting pitchers.

Wood does have experience coming out of the bullpen from his collegiate days at Arkansas, so if a change is going to be made, he can at least rely on that. But, as Gelb noted, there has been no indication a role change is coming.

If the Phillies are going to get pitching help at the Major League level, it is going to come from outside of the organization.

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