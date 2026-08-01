Phillies Top Priority Heading Into MLB Trade Deadline Revealed

The Philadelphia Phillies have been reeling in the second half of the season.

Losers in eight out of their last nine games and 11 out of 14 since coming back from the All-Star break, entering play on Aug. 1, pressure is mounting on president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski to bring in some help to stabilize the team.

There are a lot of weaknesses that have to be addressed if the Phillies are going to put an end to this brutal stretch and get back on track. But there is one thing that the team is reportedly prioritizing over anything else ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

According to Matt Gelb and Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic (subscription required), the team is focusing its efforts on the mound, specifically in search of starting pitching help.

Phillies are focused on starting pitching help

Jun 24, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly (8) walks out to the mound for a pitching change against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It might be temporary; MLB’s trade deadline is Monday, and league sources have indicated the Phillies have prioritized another starter in trade talks,” they wrote, referencing Andrew Painter being recalled to start on July 31 in the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

It was a very encouraging start for the former top prospect, who struggled mightily earlier in the season before being demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to work on some things. He threw six effective innings, allowing only two runs on three hits and three walks.

The two earned runs he surrendered came off the bat of Pete Alonso, who hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. From that point on, Painter settled in and cruised through five shutout frames, racking up six strikeouts total along the way.

It was a very encouraging outing for the youngster, something Philadelphia is certainly going to need more of moving forward. However, there is certainly a chance that this was a one-off and he will be returning to Triple-A in the near future, unless the Phillies are going to transition into a six-man rotation or move someone to the bullpen.

Andrew Painter emergence would help backend of rotation

Jun 17, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alas, seeking out another starting pitcher does make sense. The backend of the rotation has been a mess all season, and the team hasn’t won a game started by anyone other than Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler or Jesus Luzardo since June 24.

That is a streak that has to come to an end fast if Philadelphia is going to have any shot at making the postseason. And the odds of it snapping would increase if the Phillies were able to add one of the starting pitchers reportedly available on the market, such as Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays or New York Mets pitchers Clay Holmes and Freddy Peralta.

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