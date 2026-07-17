Why Alex McFarlane Doesn't Appear To Be An Option For Phillies To Replace Brad Keller

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Philles already needed bullpen help at the trade deadline. Now they could use a right-handed reliever.

With the team announcing Brad Keller having a UCL tear and his season potentially over, the Phillies might be seeking additional right-handed relief help over the next several weeks while they figure out the next course of action for Keller.

There's right-handed relief in the farm system that could help immediately. Alex McFarlane is on the 40-man roster and has been throwing triple digits at Double-A Reading, including 102 mph earlier this month.

Is McFarlane an option to replace Keller? That doesn't appear likely.

"Until I start hearing his name, he's not really an option at this point," Mattingly said to Phillies on SI. "Anyone that's on the roster always ends up being a possibility."

What's keeping McFarlane in Double-A?

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Don Mattingly before the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being 25 years old and throwing over 100 mph, the Phillies have kept McFarlane in Double-A Reading. They want McFarlane to continue to close and pitch in high-leverage situations, but there's also the case of McFarlane being a trade asset as long as he's dominating Double-A hitting.

McFarlane has held opponents to a .178 average in Reading, as he's posted a 2.12 ERA. He has 45 K to 18 BB in 34.0 innings pitched. After allowing a 5.73 ERA in June (nine appearances), McFarlane hasn't allowed a single run in July -- striking out seven and walking two.

"Everything's been good," Mattingly said. "Probably inexperience as much as anything. They don't want to push him too far, too fast. I'm not dealing with how they are proceeding developing him in particular.

"Don't know if the next plan is the next level, things like that."

Mattingly was brought in to be a bench coach, and still has the interim manager tag. His job prior to becoming the interim manager wasn't focusing on the minor league players, even though he's been the manager for three months. This is different than Rob Thomson, who was plugged into the farm system and received reports on players daily.

Mattingly is running the major league club and the day-to-day operations with the Phillies. The call to promote McFarlane is up to the front office and he'll be aware if McFarlane is an option.

What About Gage Wood?

The Phillies aren't planning on rushing Wood up at this point and time. Wood is developing as a starter in Double-A Reading and the Phillies are monitoring his innings.

Wood, who pitched in the Futures Game Sunday, hasn't thrown more than five innings nor over 70 pitches in any of his starts. Since arriving in Reading, Wood has 39 K to 9 BB in 28.2 innings pitched. He has a 3.45 ERA as opposing hitters are .224 against him.

"He's a lot like McFarlane," Mattingly said. "I haven't head any thought of this guy is going to come out of our pen or if he's gonna start. Just heard his game and everyone likes him."

Again, these decisions will be handled by the front office. The plan is for Wood to remain a starter, and Reading hasn't announced its starters for this weekend when the Fightn' Phils return from the break.