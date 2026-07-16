Phillies Place Key Relief Pitcher Brad Keller on IL With Significant Injury

The Philadelphia Phillies have had a strong first half of the campaign despite a slow start and are right in the mix for the division and a playoff spot in the National League. However, recent news for the team is not ideal.

With the team getting off to a terrible start to the campaign, the Phillies have had to overcome quite a bit to get to where they are now. Philadelphia has been led by a veteran group of stars, but with the trade deadline quickly approaching, they were expected to be active.

Coming out of the All-Star break, the team was hopeful to start off the second half on a positive note. Unfortunately, they have received some bad news about a key relief pitcher in their bullpen.

Brad Keller Tears UCL

Phillies reliever Brad Keller has a torn UCL and is expected to miss the rest of the season. If he undergoes surgery on his right elbow, it would keep him out a significant portion, if not all, of 2027 as well. Keller signed a two-year, $22 million deal over the winter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 16, 2026

The right-hander was a key signing for the team this offseason and was tasked with being a high-leverage arm for the Phillies in the bullpen this season. After missing about half of June with an injury, Keller had just returned for Philadelphia on July 8th against the Cincinnati Reds.

Unfortunately, that will likely be his last appearance of the season, with him being diagnosed with a torn UCL. If surgery ends up being the preferred route of treatment, that will end his season and could cost him the entire 2027 campaign as well.

For a bullpen that was going to need to be addressed with a plethora of struggles this year, the injury to Keller likely means even more help will need to be added. This was a group that certainly needed a viable left-hander with the struggles of Jose Alvarado and Tanner Banks.

Now, since Keller’s season is likely done, adding a high-leverage arm is a massive need. Closer Jhoan Duran has been fantastic this season, but getting him the ball at times has been an adventure.

With a little over two weeks until the trade deadline, addressing the bullpen has now become the clear top priority for the team. While adding a backend of the rotation starter and another bat would also be nice, the bullpen will need to be addressed first.

If it is the end of the year for Keller, he will have finished with a 2-1 record, 4.02 ERA, and three saves. Now, it will be interesting to see what the plan for the right-hander will be, as it could impact next season as well.