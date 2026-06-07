PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies have no plans to send Andrew Painter down to Triple-A as a result of his slow star to the season. Painter will make his next start of the season on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, as the Phillies didn't consider any other alternative with their top prospect.

Painter is going to have to figure things out.

"This is the big leagues," Phillies manager Don Mattingly said prior to Sunday's game against the White Sox to Phillies On SI. "There's not a different league. There's not a higher league. You gotta learn to compete here and you gotta learn to perform here."

Painter's ERA rose to 6.21 following Saturday's outing, which he allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings. He allowed two home runs and labored through 42 pitches in the first inning. In the 93-pitch battle, Painter allowed eight hits, struck out four, and walked two.

Through 12 games pitched (11 starts), Painter has had trouble with his fastball movement and command of his pitches. He's allowed 40 earned runs in 58.0 innings, striking out 47, and walking 19.

Opponents are hitting .390 off Painter's fastball this season, a rough sign given that was the pitch that built Painter into a top prospect over the last few years. Painter has still only pitched 12 games in the big leagues.

Cole Hamels had a 5.98 ERA after his first 11 starts in the big leagues. Roy Halladay was sent down to Single-A in in his third season and ended up a Hall of Famer.

Patience is a virtue.

"We just keep working," Mattingly said. "You just don't get endless chances. You have to perform.

"This is something that we work on. We trust the kid. We think he's gonna be good. He's been a little shaky the past couple of outings, but before that he was throwing the ball good. So we're just gonna keep him working and we'll get him better."

Replacement options are very limited

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Phillies' starting pitching isn't deep behind the five starters in the major league rotation. Behind Painter and Aaron Nola, there just aren't any viable options that could join the rotation and pitch significant innings.

Alan Rangel is the top option from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and he's never started a game in the major leagues. Rangel, who is on the 40-man roster, has a 3.73 ERA in Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, with 64 strikeouts to 23 walks. Opposing hitters are hitting .242 against Rangel.

There's a difference between Triple-A and the major leagues, as Painter is finding out. Saturday was also the first time Rangel went past the fifth inning in a start since May 15. The only connection with Rangel and Painter is the two are lined up together in the rotation.

After Rangel, the options are really thin.

Bryce Wilson (6.66 ERA) just opted out of his contract and re-signed with the Phillies. Chuck King has a 4.63 ERA in seven starts and Tucker Davidson has a 6.47 ERA in nine starts, and neither are on the 40-man roster.

Jean Cabrera is on the 40-man roster and was sent down to Reading, where he's struggled. Cabrera has a 10.29 ERA between Lehigh Valley and Reading this season. Moises Chace is recovering from Tommy John surgery and is expected back at some point this summer -- in Reading.

Gage Wood has made just three starts at Double-A Reading has hasn't gone past the fourth inning in any of those starts. The Phillies have the 2025 first-round pick on an innings limit this year.

This is where it's up to Painter to figure things out.

"He gets punched in the face and he hangs in there," Mattingly said. "Just do your thing right? And be a guy that keeps us in the game. Any team in baseball, if a starter keeps you in the game, you have a chance to win that day. You're gonna feel good about it."