Why Phillies Sending Andrew Painter to Minors Was Right Move

The Philadelphia Phillies have been some very good baseball of late, but they did have to make a tough decision regarding one of their young players.

Following a terrible start to the campaign, the Phillies have completely turned their season around. This is a team that is a real contender once again in the National League as expected once again.

Philadelphia has been sparked by the return of Zack Wheeler, who along with Cristopher Sanchez have helped create this turnaround. This duo has been fantastic with Sanchez being firmly in the NL Cy Young conversation so far.

While the lineup has had some ups and downs, the unit has some players having All-Star campaigns. However, help will likely be needed for the batting order before the trade deadline. Furthermore, while the team was able to beat the Miami Marlins in their series to start the week, they did lose the series finale. In that loss, their starting pitcher Andrew Painter struggled once again and it resulted in him being sent down to Triple-A following the game.

Phillies Make Room Move Sending Painter Down

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

While it is never good to see a young prospect struggle, the Phillies had no choice but to send Painter down with him struggling so much. The young right-hander has totaled a (1-8) record and 7.06 ERA in the majors this season, and it was clearly time for a reset.

To be fair, the Phillies did give him a lot of chances to turn things around, and even used some confidence building outings for him as well. However, with it being four straight poor starts in a row, the time to send him back down had clearly come.

Painter has been regarded as one of the best prospects in the system for Philadelphia and there is a need for him to be an important piece of the team going forward. However, he has not shown that yet in the majors, making the move down to the minors the right one.

As Painter tries to figure things out in the minors, Philadelphia will also have to figure out what they will be doing with his spot in the rotation next week. Adding another pitcher seems like it is going to be a need for the team before the trade deadline and that is something that they likely didn’t envision coming into the season.

With the young right-hander being an important part of the team long-term, the Phillies will be hoping that the move down will be able to help him get back on track.