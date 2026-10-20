Phillies Unsurprisingly Seen as a Team That Will Need to Spend in Free Agency

The Philadelphia Phillies will be anxiously awaiting the World Series to be decided, so what will be a wild offseason can really get going.

Due to the potential lockout and labor disputes, what this offseason will look like and whether or not there will even be baseball next year is yet to be decided.

Regardless of what will happen in labor negotiations, the Phillies will be a team that will be seeking improvements. Philadelphia will be seeking some internal help from their farm system once again.

Last year, this was a team that had Andrew Painter and Justin Crawford in starting roles right from the jump. This coming season, they will be hoping for more young players to come in and help. One of the most likely will be Aidan Miller. The talented infield prospect should have a fairly clear path to a role in 2027.

However, while the team will be continuing to try and add some young talent to an aging core, they will also be looking to likely add in free agency.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some of the teams that have to spend this offseason. To little surprise, the Phillies were one of the teams mentioned.

Phillies Will Need to Spend

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies Don Mattingly (8) walks to the dugout after removing starting pitcher Aaron Nola (not pictured) from the game against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a desire to still compete and win and multiple needs, Philadelphia is likely going to have to go into free agency. Of the areas that will need some help, finding a proven relief pitcher, preferably a left-hander, to help get the ball to Jhoan Duran will be key.

Duran has been a great addition for the Phillies and has provided them with a stable force at the end of games. However, getting him the ball has been a major issue at times. Philadelphia will be hoping a player like Alex McFarlane can continue to develop into a high-leverage guy, but more help will be needed.

Furthermore, another need for the team will be in the outfield. Bryce Harper will be moving back to first base next year, and that creates an opening in the outfield.

There will be some options to fill this need for the team in free agency, but depending on how they look to improve, it could get pricey.

Overall, despite the payroll being high, the Phillies are a team that will need to spend a bit this winter. With two pressing needs and no internal help in those areas, Philadelphia must make additions in free agency.