Why Pursuing Free Agent Ha-Seong Kim Makes Sense for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have entered the offseason with a lot of areas to try to improve, and keeping their title window open is important with an aging core.

In 2026, it was a strange year for the Phillies. This was a group that started 10 games under the .500 mark, and it appeared that their title window had closed. However, the group rallied back and were one of the better teams in the league.

Unfortunately, it ended up being a quick exit from the postseason once again, with Philadelphia losing to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Round.

Due to the early elimination, this offseason has always felt like changes could be happening for the Phillies. For the last three years, they have been eliminated earlier than they would have liked from the postseason, and with a high payroll, that is not ideal.

Now, as the team looks for ways to improve, one of those ways will be to target a couple of key positions.

Ha-Seong Kim Could Provide Insurance at Shortstop

Oct 6, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) fields a ground ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While things can certainly change during the offseason, the Phillies are planning to give Trea Turner another shot to prove that he can be a shortstop in the majors.

Turner saw some serious regression not only offensively, but defensively as well. Philadelphia can’t afford to have him play as poorly as he did on defense last year, and a move to the outfield could be in the cards if he struggles.

Unfortunately for the Phillies, that leaves them with a bit of an unknown. However, it would behoove the team to get some insurance. Free agent Ha-Seong Kim could be a perfect option, and he is likely someone who will be looking for a prove-it deal.

After a few really productive years with the San Diego Padres, injuries have been an issue the last two years. However, when healthy, he is a gold glove caliber player and one that could fill a need at shortstop for the Phillies.

When healthy, Kim has also shown the ability to be a solid hitter at the plate with a slash line with the Padres of .242/.326/.380. There is some pop in his bat, and he makes a lot of sense.

Getting a player like Kim on a one-year deal would provide the team with some insurance for Turner and also allow him to prove himself. Overall, for both sides, it makes sense, and he would be a good player to target.