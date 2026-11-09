Why Trading Brandon Marsh Is a Good Idea For Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have started the offseason, and the team is looking for ways to improve and to perhaps shake things up a bit. Recently, it was reported that a couple of mainstays from the team could be available.

Following another early exit from the postseason, the Phillies are clearly a bit frustrated with how things have gone. This is a team that has a very high payroll, and expectations are that they compete for a title.

Unfortunately, it was pretty clear early on when they were 10 games under the .500 mark that this was a flawed roster. Ultimately, they were able to make the postseason, which, considering where they were, was impressive, but they were eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Round.

Now, the Phillies are still trying to keep their title window open with an aging core, and they will explore all avenues to improve. One player that the team could elect to move is All-Star slugger Brandon Marsh.

Trading Marsh Is a Good Idea

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrates after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a very strange season for the All-Star outfielder for the Phillies. In the first half of the year, Marsh was playing some of the best baseball of his career. The slugger seemingly reached his potential, and he was very deserving of being named to his first All-Star team.

However, in the second half of the year things really came off the rails for Marsh. With an OPS just barely over .500, it was hard to have him in the lineup at times, and the struggles negatively impacted the Philadelphia lineup.

Even though he was an All-Star, hitting left-handed pitching is not an area that he has done well with, and that might mean that he should be more of a platoon player than an everyday outfielder.

For the Phillies, he would be a bit expensive as a platoon guy, and looking to move him now might make sense. Philadelphia is a team that has struggled with offensive production in the outfield, and getting someone who can be an everyday player and perhaps a right-handed batter to balance the lineup makes sense.

In terms of his value, it is hard to predict what a Marsh trade might bring back in return. While he was an All-Star in 2026, there is no hiding his struggles in the second half.

This could be the Phillies selling a little low on Marsh, but this is a team that needs to shake things up. Inconsistencies in the batting order have to be fixed, and moving Marsh could be one of the dominoes that fall.