Why Randy Arozarena Would Be Perfect Signing for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for an important offseason, and the team will have plenty of questions to answer.

While the Phillies once again made the postseason for the fifth straight year, it was the third year in a row that they were eliminated earlier than they would have liked.

Philadelphia is a team that has a lot of talented veterans and some big contracts on the books. Despite making the postseason for a long stretch, the team does feel like it could use a bit of a reset and get some more young talent in the lineup.

The farm system for the Phillies hasn’t been regarded too highly, but they do have some players who could be in the mix for 2027. While getting younger is important, this is still a team that is built to win now.

If the team does look to try and take a step forward, using free agency will once again be an option for the team. Philadelphia does have a couple of free agents, but perhaps looking in a different direction would be best.

One free agent who could make sense for the team and help improve their outfield is Randy Arozarena.

Arozarena Would Be a Perfect Addition

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) celebrates at second base after hitting a two-run double during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One position that has been a bit of an issue for the Phillies has been getting offensive production in the outfield, especially from the right side of the plate.

Last winter, the team signed Adolis Garcia to a one-year deal to help fill that void. Unfortunately, he missed most of the season with an injury, and he wasn’t performing particularly well before that.

While the Phillies would have to open up the wallets to land him, he would be a perfect fit for the team. Arozarena was a very good player for the Tampa Bay Rays, but has really taken it to the next level.

In 2026, he slashed .281/.381/.484 with 26 home runs, 79 RBI, and 26 stolen bases. That type of production, especially from the right side of the plate, would help.

The Phillies were an offense that was very inconsistent, and adding Arozarena would certainly help with that. His ability to hit for contact and get on base at a high clip would help.

While there has been talk about major shake-ups for the offense, adding to the unit might be the more preferred choice. If they are looking to really make a run once again, Arozarena would be a perfect fit.