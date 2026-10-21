Why the Phillies Need to Find Affordable Help This Winter

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming into the winter after another disappointing exit from the MLB Postseason. Now, the team will once again be trying to figure out a way to improve for next year.

After losing to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Round, it marked the third straight year in which the Phillies were eliminated early in the postseason run. While there was some discussion about what they would do with the manager situation, the team elected to stick with Don Mattingly for another couple of years.

The veteran coach really did a nice job of turning this team around, and sticking with him makes sense. However, while the team will be sticking with Mattingly as the manager, what happens to the roster will be interesting. There has been some talk about trying to shake things up, but that could be easier said than done.

Philadelphia will surely want to remain a contender, and the window to be a playoff team with their roster is still very much open. However, if they want to take that next step forward, they will need some upgrades.

Phillies Need to Find Affordable Help

Feb 25, 2025; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (96) slides safely into second base against Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As things currently stand, the payroll, including the tax for Philadelphia, is going to be quite high next year. With some extensions kicking in and some key players heading into arbitration, the Phillies’ roster is an expensive one.

While they can afford it and are putting a playoff contender on the field, whether or not they would be willing to add significantly more to the payroll remains to be seen.

Ideally, the Phillies are going to be able to have some of their young talent come in and help in 2027. Aidan Miller is a logical choice to be on the Opening Day roster, and with Alec Bohm being a free agent, he is a logical fit at third base.

While that could potentially solve one need, Philadelphia has a couple of others in their outfield and their bullpen. With the Phillies likely to be spending a ton already in 2027, landing one of the top free agents might be a little bit far-fetched.

However, with needs and areas that they would like to improve, the team could try to find some affordable options. While occasionally those pop up in free agency with players coming off a down year or an injury, the more likely spot would be to work the trade market.

If Philadelphia could shed some salary, they would likely attempt to, but many contracts are far from ideal. With a desire to improve, working the trade market might be the best course of action for Philadelphia.