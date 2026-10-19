Breaking Down What a Potential Contract for Randy Arozarena Would Look Like For Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for an important offseason, and with the desire to win, how they look to improve will be interesting to watch.

Following another early exit from the postseason, the Phillies are a team that is potentially going to try and shake things up this offseason. What that potentially means is yet to be seen, but it should be an interesting winter.

Philadelphia has had a lot of success over the last five years, but it ultimately hasn’t resulted in the team winning it all. With that being the goal, it does feel like something needs to change.

However, with some massive contracts on the books, it seems unlikely that the Phillies are going to simply break it down and start all over anytime soon. This is a team with strong financial resources, and they are no strangers to being active in free agency. However, what they will be willing to spend this year will be interesting.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently predicted what a contract for free agent outfielder Randy Arozarena might look like. He projected that the talented outfielder would land a five-year, $115 million deal.

Arozarena Will Come at Big Price Tag for the Phillies

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) celebrates at second base after hitting a two-run double during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at areas that Philadelphia will be seeking improvements for, a right-handed bat for the outfield should be near the top of the list. This is an area that has been an issue for the team, and the Phillies could really use a good player to help solve the problems.

Last offseason, they took a chance on Adolis Garcia to fill the need. Even before he was injured and lost for the rest of the season, he didn’t play particularly well.

Now, as the team looks to plan for this winter, one of the best sluggers that will be available is Arozarena, and he fills arguably their top offensive need. At 31 years old, there are, of course, concerns about age, but the Phillies, as of now, are still a veteran core that is looking to win now.

Adding Arozarena into a lineup that still has Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber coming off All-Star seasons would look really good on paper. Furthermore, especially if Alec Bohm leaves in free agency, the team will need to add a bat on that side of the plate.

Overall, while the price tag would be steep, Arozarena is truly a perfect fit for the team, and if they are going to spend, doing so on him makes sense.